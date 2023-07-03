AFPi

7/3/2023 – 3:12 pm

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky called this Monday (3) for the extension of the grain export agreement that facilitates Ukraine’s access to the international market and which expires in July.

In a phone call, both leaders asked for the agreement to be extended “beyond July 17”, said the German Chancellor’s spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit.

In July 2022, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the “Black Sea Grain Initiative” to allow cereal exports from Ukraine. This crucial agreement helped to alleviate the war-induced global food crisis resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The pact was extended several times. The last of these took place in May, for two months, after intense negotiations, in which Moscow demanded respect for a second agreement signed in parallel with the UN to facilitate its own exports of food and fertilizers.

The German chancellor’s spokesman added that the UN-sponsored deal “is helping to improve the global food situation”.

Concerns about the deal grew after Russian President Vladimir Putin said in May that he was “thinking” about pulling out of the arrangement.

Russia’s envoy to the UN in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said on Monday that “what we are seeing at the moment is that there are no reasons to maintain the ‘status quo’ of the agreement.”

Western capitals are blocking the process to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT banking system, Gatilov added to state-run Izvestia newspaper.

After the invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea were blocked until this agreement was reached, signed in July 2022.

Ukraine is one of the biggest grain exporters. Around 32.4 million tons have been exported since the agreement, according to the UN. Just over half of exports were corn and over 25% wheat.























