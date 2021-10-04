fromMike Schier conclude

The picture after the election is the same as his election campaign: The SDP keeps its feet still, and the CDU shoots itself out. A comment.

Munich – Election day was now one week ago – but the picture that the (hopefully!) Outgoing GroKo offers the voters is the same as in the election campaign: The SPD and its future chancellor keep their feet still, while the Union looks at everyone Day shoots a little further out. A CDU chairman who refuses to admit defeat. A CSU boss who still dreams of becoming a chancellor. In addition, there are many actors in the second row who have outstanding accounts and their own ambitions. One can vividly imagine how Olaf Scholz can no longer get out of the smurfy grin that Söder once heatedly attested to him. Thank you Union!

The Greens and the FDP suddenly seem to discover sympathies for one another that were never thought possible

In addition to the Union drama, Berlin is currently experiencing a second major state spectacle: the Greens and FDP suddenly seem to discover sympathies for one another that were never thought possible. The press statement of the three newly in love chairmen on Friday was completely empty, but radiated even more harmony and optimism than the selfie with Insta filter. It remains to be seen how long the staging will last when really tough compromises are required internally and the left wing of the party has a say in the Greens.

It is interesting how briskly the two parties derive a mandate from the election results to turn Berlin politics inside out. Together they unite a little more than 26 percent of the votes, i.e. hardly more than the SPD, whose candidate Scholz stands for the continuity of GroKo politics. And with every day on which the Union makes itself impossible as a chancellor party, the bargaining power of the SPD grows in a traffic light.

Scholz wins – but Lindner and Habeck decide: You can find out how things will continue after the general election in our politics newsletter.