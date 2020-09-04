SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is said to have met with a co-owner of Warburg Bank. And didn’t reveal it when asked.

BERLIN taz | The opposition accuses Federal Finance Minister Scholz of having lied in the Cum-Ex scandal. The designated SPD candidate for Chancellor is said to have not revealed in a questioning in the Bundestag Finance Committee in March that he had already met twice with Christian Olearius, the co-owner of Warburg Bank, in 2016.

This emerges from Olearius’ diary entries, which were confiscated and from which Time, Southgerman newspaper and “Panorama” are now quoted. So far, only one meeting between Olearius and the former Hamburg Mayor Scholz in 2017 was known. Warburg Bank and Olearius were investigated on suspicion of serious tax evasion, and there was a risk of tax back payment due to involvement in cum-ex deals.

Shortly after the meeting, the Hamburg tax authorities refrained from reclaiming cum-ex funds of EUR 47 million that had been paid out to the Warburg Bank. It was “more than irritating” that Scholz kept silent about the meeting, said the green financial expert Lisa Paus. It reinforces the suspicion that Scholz Warburg “spared the taxpayers”.

Left-wing finance expert Fabio de Masi said he would request Scholz to reappear before the finance committee. The Ministry of Finance rejected the allegations: As Hamburg mayor, Scholz “always kept out of specific tax proceedings”.