From: Ekaterina Yalunina

After the attack in Solingen, the suspect was arrested and an arrest warrant was issued against him. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to visit Solingen.

Solingen – Three days after the knife attack in Solingen, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU) is expected to visit the city on Monday morning. The plan is to first be a welcome by Mayor Tim Kurzbach (SPD) in the town hall, followed by a memorial service for the victims at the site of the attack in the old town. Afterwards, a discussion with emergency services and a joint press statement are planned.

On Friday evening, three people were killed and eight others injured in a knife attack during a town festival. The suspected perpetrator turned himself in on Saturday and was arrested. The Federal Prosecutor General is investigating on suspicion of terrorism. Wüst traveled to Solingen on Saturday, as did Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), among others.

The suspected Solingen attacker was taken into custody on Sunday. © Uli Deck/dpa

After stop in Solingen

After the fatal knife attack in Solingen, calls for tougher deportation rules and stricter gun laws are growing louder. At the same time, people are demanding clarification, why the authorities failed in their attempt to deport the Syrian asylum seeker last yearwho was able to carry out the attack that left three people dead on Friday evening. Scholz wants to commemorate the victims of the knife attack today in Solingen with NRW Prime Minister Wüst.

At a street festival in the town in the Bergisches Land, eight people were injured, four of them seriously. A 26-year-old Syrian suspect has been in custody since Sunday evening – Among other things, on suspicion of murder and on the accusation of belonging to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). The terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack and released a video on Sunday that is said to show the perpetrator. It is not yet clear when the video was recorded and whether it is actually the perpetrator.

Merz demands Recording stop for Refugees

One week before the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia, CDU leader Friedrich Merz toughened his tone towards Olaf Scholz and called for a ban on accepting refugees from Syria and Afghanistan into Germany. In his email newsletter “MerzMail” he wrote: “After the terrorist attack in Solingen, it should now be clear: it is not the knives that are the problem, but the people who carry them around. In the majority of cases, these are refugees, and in the majority of cases, Islamist motives are behind them.” ARD-Brennpunkt, Merz said: “If Solingen is not the turning point for the coalition, then I don’t know what else has to happen for some people here to finally come to their senses.”

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said in the ARDCriminals must be arrested immediately and leave the country, especially to Syria and Afghanistan. The police must be given more opportunities for controls.

Bavaria’s five-point plan after knife attack in Solingen: “It’s time for a change!”

Söder has already presented a five-point plan that calls for a much more restrictive immigration policy. Under the title “Times are turning now!” the CSU leader wants to enforce tougher action against foreign criminals, dangerous individuals and people who are required to leave the country. According to the World The plan calls for:

Immediate arrest for criminals and dangerous individuals who are required to leave the country but cannot be deported. Deportations to Afghanistan and Syria should no longer be taboo. Immediate reduction of benefits to the physical minimum subsistence level for criminals and asylum seekers required to leave the country. Abolition of the “subsidiary protection” status, which allows a stay in Germany without proof of a reason for fleeing. Rejections of people who have no right to asylum in Germany. Establishment of federal departure centers from which persons required to leave the country are immediately deported.

Knife attack in Solingen

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann announced negotiations on the gun law for knives. “We will now discuss in the federal government how we can further advance the fight against this type of knife crime,” said the FDP politician of the Picture on SundaySo far, the FDP has rejected Faeser’s proposals for stricter rules and bans. (dpa/afp/jal)