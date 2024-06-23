German Chancellor and Argentine President also discussed the South American country’s membership in the OECD; met in Hamburg

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, received this Sunday (23.Jun.2024) the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, for a bilateral meeting in Berlin (Germany).

According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, the 2 leaders agreed that negotiations for a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union need to be concluded. “quickly”.

In 2023, negotiations were reopened due to new environmental demands from the European Union and the return of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to power in Brazil.

During this Sunday’s meeting, Scholz also expressed support for Argentina’s request to join the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development). “The 2 countries are united by long and close collaborations, including through the G20”, he said the German government.

Scholz and Milei also discussed Argentina’s reform plans and their impact on the population. The chancellor stated that, in his opinion, the “social compatibility” and the “protection of social cohesion” should be a priority.

