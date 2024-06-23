Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/23/2024 – 13:39

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, discussed the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union in a meeting this Sunday, 23rd, during the Argentine president’s visit to Germany. According to a press release from federal government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, Milei and Scholz “agreed that negotiations on the agreement should be concluded quickly.” The agreement, finalized in 2019, still needs to be ratified by the blocs.

Milei and Scholz discussed Argentina’s possible accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). According to the statement, the German government supports Argentina’s entry into the bloc.

The leaders also addressed bilateral relations between the countries at the meeting and discussed the economy, trade, renewable energy and global climate protection.

“Argentina is one of Germany’s most important economic partners in Latin America. Germany and Argentina are linked by close and long-standing relations, including in the G20”, highlighted the spokesperson in the statement.

Scholz and Milei also talked about Argentina’s reform plans and the impact of the reform on the population. “The (German) Chancellor stressed that, in his opinion, social tolerance and the protection of society should be important criteria,” highlighted the official statement.

Still according to the German government’s statement, the German Chancellor and the Argentine president “agreed that Russia has the end of the war against Ukraine in its hands”.

Milei’s official visit to Scholz was reduced, without a joint statement or press conference. Milei was met with protests on Saturday in Hamburg, after receiving tribute from a liberal foundation linked to the far right.