Scholz and Merz ratify the sanitary cord in front of the ultra -right one week from the elections in Germany

Olaf Scholz and Friedrich Merz, social democratic and conservative candidates to Chancellor in the general elections next Sunday in Germany, collided this Sunday on irregular immigration in the country, but coincided in their frontal attack on the extreme right and reaffirming the validity of the sanitary cordon to the alternative party for Germany (AFD).

The current Chancellor, Scholz, of the Social Democratic Party, third in the surveys of intention to vote, and Merz, common aspirant of the block formed by the Christian -democratic union (CDU) and his sister Bavara Social Cristiana Union (CSU), first in the polls, are They faced for the second time on a television set since last Sunday’s debate.

But this time the AFD leader, Alice Weidel, whose party occupies second place in the surveys, and environmentalist Robert Habeck, of the greatest and fourth in the polls were also invited, which means the first four band debate Face to face in the history of German television.

A week after the elections and when the surveys have barely move for weeks, the four candidates want to attract the votes of the undecided, since no force would get a majority to govern alone.

Already at the beginning of the debate, Merz, who was criticized by Scholz for having achieved in Parliament the approval of a non -binding motion, for the first time with the support of the AFD, and having tried to do the same with a bill, was He found defensive.

The conservative, whose proceeding has raised mass protests in Germany, reiterated that “will keep the” viper “of the AFD – as he has once described the ultra -right – and said that his party will not work with ultra formation. In addition, he rejected that the United States vice president, JD Vance, recommends not to exclude “alternative voices” in Europe, in reference to the extreme right. “I will not allow an American vice president to tell me who I have to talk here in Germany,” said Merz.

Scholz, who also said that “there will be no collaboration with the ultra -right,” Vance’s behavior “unacceptable” again, which even advocated to eliminate health laces to the extreme right. The Foreign Minister reiterated that an AFD representative described as “bird’s shit” the National Socialism and its crimes against humanity committed in World War II.

No less blows were the candidates related to migration, a natural issue of the AFD and after the recent attacks at the hands of asylum applicants in the country, also one of the main issues of the electoral agenda of the other parties, especially of the CDU.

Merz returned to face Scholz that in “four days they arrive as many new irregular immigrants to the country as deportations are in a month.”

Scholz stressed that last year the illegal arrivals were reduced in 100,000 people and this year the figure will be similar, while assuring that during his three years of mandate there was a 70 % increase in deportations.

After the outrage last Thursday in Munich, committed by an Afghan, Merz said that the government is the only one in Europe that still accepts refugees from Afghanistan and that, to change this, perhaps we have to talk to the Taliban. Scholz stated that there was already a deportation flight to the Central Asian country and that there will be another in the future.

This issue was one of the few in which Habeck reacted energetically, reminding Merz that the Taliban are “a terror regime” and that the “small contingents” of refugees who arrive are people who helped Germany at the time.

Weidel in turn promised to “stop illegal immigration” through consistent controls 24 hours a day of borders and equally constant deportation of “criminals and illegal in this country.” Of course, I could not say how and with which personnel they intend to “protect” about 4,000 kilometers of borders.