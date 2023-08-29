Bild: Scholz and Macron were struck by Putin’s reaction to Western sanctions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron were struck by his response to Western sanctions amid the conflict with Ukraine during telephone conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in March 2022. This is written by the German edition Bild.

The content of the said negotiations became known to the Western journalist Stefan Lambi. According to him, the heads of European states then earnestly tried to persuade Putin to curtail the special military operation that had begun and return to a dialogue on resolving the crisis.

At the same time, as Macron and Scholz later admitted, the Russian president, arguing for the decision to start hostilities, never once complained about Western sanctions. They, as it seemed to Berlin and Paris at the time, were supposed to put serious pressure on Moscow and force it to change its mind.

Something worries me more than negotiations: he [Путин] does not complain about sanctions at all. I don’t know if he did it in conversation with you. But he didn’t even mention them See also The Ballon d'Or changes in the calendar German Chancellor Olaf Scholzfrom a conversation with Emmanuel Macron

Putin asked Scholz to recognize the independence of the republics of Donbass

According to the German chancellor, a significant part of the telephone conversation, which took place on March 4, 2022, Putin outlined his views on the causes of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, its history and the need to start a NWO.

“He told me about all his ideas on how to find a compromise. He talked about demilitarization, denazification,” said Scholz.

In addition, the president directly asked his German counterpart to recognize the independence of the Donbass republics, and Crimea as part of the Russian Federation.

Nothing new to put it straight Olaf Scholzchancellor of germany

Putin was not opposed to meeting with Macron and Scholz after the start of the NWO

According to the head of the German government, the Russian president initially did not give up the idea of ​​meeting with European leaders and discussing the existing contradictions. At the same time, he put forward his own conditions for organizing such a dialogue.

“He named two conditions. First: this should not be a reason for a ceasefire, ”Scholz argued.

The second requirement, according to him, was a discussion exclusively in a trilateral format – the settlement of the crisis was to be discussed without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Then he [Путин] spoke only about the three of us: you [Макрон]I and he [Путин]. Without Zelensky Olaf Scholzchancellor of germany

Macron spoke about Putin’s desire to “go to the end”

Macron, retelling his impressions of the conversation to Scholz, in turn noted that he had caught similar motives in it.

The Russian leader, in his words, was “determined to go to the end” and was not going to curtail the military operation on Ukrainian territory.

“The narrative nature and brutality of his televised message, as well as all the initiatives he has presented in recent hours [перед началом СВО] in conversations with civil society organizations in Russia are of great concern. That’s what’s clear,” said the French politician.

Related materials:

The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed Putin’s readiness to continue dialogue with Berlin and Paris

Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to any talks, including with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, if these talks help Moscow peacefully achieve the goals of a special military operation, Russian leader’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in early 2023. .

At the same time, Russia has not received any initiatives related to holding such meetings since the beginning of the year.

Everyone should know this: there were no requests, orientations or elaborations of possible dates for such a conversation. Dmitry Peskovpress secretary of the President of Russia

Later, on June 10, the German Chancellor announced that he wanted to maintain contacts with Putin and intended to have a new telephone conversation with him. “And, although I haven’t done this in a long time, I intend to do it again in the near future,” Scholz concluded.

The French Foreign Ministry made similar statements. Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna argued that Macron was also potentially open to such a conversation.

However, by the end of the summer of 2023, new telephone conversations with European leaders, according to official information, did not take place.