Politico: open hostility began between Scholz and Macron over help from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There was open hostility between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Politico newspaper writes, citing German officials. This happened after the words of the French leader about the possible dispatch of troops from Western countries to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which Scholz did not appreciate.

He noted that Germany is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine. In addition, in his opinion, no one wants the conflict between the Russian Federation and Ukraine to escalate into a war between Russia and NATO. Scholz stressed that the German army would not participate in hostilities in any way.

From the very beginning of the conflict, Germany wanted to avoid direct confrontation with Russia

Politico journalists notethat from the very beginning of the conflict, German policy was dictated by one principle – to avoid direct confrontation with Russia at all costs.

Photo: Liesa Johannssen / Reuters

But after a summit of European leaders in Paris this week, Macron flouted “German-style caution” and said Europe would do everything to prevent Russia from winning. In his speech, he emphasized that we could talk about the possible sending of Western troops to Ukraine.

Such statements contrast with the words of Scholz, who not so long ago refused to supply German long-range Taurus missiles to Kyiv. He justified his decision by fearing Moscow's reaction. At the same time, Paris previously pledged to send its SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine.

German officials emphasize that Paris has done much less for Ukraine

German officials note that Macron wants to speak more harshly about Ukraine than Germany. At the same time, Paris has not taken as many actions since the beginning of the conflict as Berlin. In particular, Germany has provided or pledged 17.7 billion euros in aid to Kyiv, and France 640 million euros, according to the German Kiel Institute, which collects information on national contributions to Ukraine's war effort.

Related materials:

Against this background, French officials argue that they provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons without any hesitation, while Germany has doubts and does not do so, as in the case of the Taurus supply. In addition, Berlin also refrained from sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine until it received information that the United States would send its M1 Abrams tanks, the newspaper notes.

See also Two years after the bushfires in Australia, trees are dead and bare and nothing has been repaired After the Paris summit on Monday, Macron appeared to be targeting Scholz for Germany's historic hesitation when it comes to sending weapons to Ukraine Politico journalists

Ukrainian authorities, in turn, are in favor of Germany transferring Taurus missiles, as the country's armed forces face a catastrophic shortage of ammunition, and Republicans in the US Congress are blocking a $60 billion military aid package for the country.

Macron's words were not supported by any Western country

The French leader's remarks about the possible sending of Western troops to Ukraine were widely criticized. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden, Hungary, Germany, the USA, Canada, Italy, Spain and other countries spoke out against the initiative.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Macron’s statements, notedthat such actions would inevitably lead to a direct clash between Russia and NATO.

In this case, we need to talk not about probability, but about inevitability. That's how we evaluate it. And these countries should evaluate and be aware of this in the same way. And wonder whether this is in their interests, and most importantly, in the interests of the citizens of their countries See also An earthquake on the Indonesian island of Java leaves at least 162 dead and hundreds injured Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Commenting on Moscow's current relations with Germany and France, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova emphasized that at the moment they are at an unprecedented low level. In particular, this happened because the authorities of the countries have been supplying weapons to Ukraine for two years, contributing to the escalation of the conflict. In addition, according to her, both countries “have left on the margins of history the voluminous baggage of large-scale mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation, accumulated over several generations.”