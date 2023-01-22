German Federal Chancellor and French President meet in Paris. Berlin is under pressure from other governments to send its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Kiev. Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and President of France, Emmanuel Macron, met this Sunday (22/01) in Paris and showed a convergent view on their support for Ukraine, but they avoided committing to send more powerful main battle tanks to Kiev.

The two leaders attended the periodic Franco-German summit in Paris, a practice established in 1963 by the Élysée Treaty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pushing for more tanks to support the resistance against the Russian invasion, especially the German Leopard 2 – a main battle tank (MBT) with heavy armament and armor.

In Paris, Scholz was hermetic about this possibility. “We supply Ukraine with Marder and Gepard-type tanks, as well as anti-aircraft defense systems and Patriot batteries,” he declared, reiterating that any decision on future shipments must be based on coordination among its allies “as well as on criteria such as needs and availability.”

The Marder are infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) used to transport soldiers and support fire, and the Gepard is an armored anti-aircraft combat vehicle.

Macron was also asked about sending French-made Leclerc combat tanks, and said that this option was not excluded, but subject it to three conditions: that it did not mean an escalation of the conflict, that there were Ukrainian soldiers ready to use it. them and that this does not affect the capabilities of the French defense. “I asked the defense minister to work on the matter,” he said.

The French president indicated that coordination work to decide what to do about Ukrainian requests for heavy tanks would continue “in the coming days and weeks” with the other allies, including Germany.

Baerbock: Germany will not oppose the sending of Leopards by other countries

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with French television channel LCI on Sunday that Berlin is ready to authorize Poland to send Leopard tanks it owns to Ukraine if a formal request is made.

“If we’re asked about it, we won’t be halfway there,” Baerbock said. “We know how important these tanks are and that is why we are now discussing this with our allies.”

According to the rules for the sale of war products, countries that have German-made tanks need prior authorization from Berlin if they want to sell them or pass them on to other countries.

Poland intends to send 14 of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was waiting for “a clear statement” from Berlin on whether this could be done. He also stated that he considered Germany’s refusal to send its own Leopards to Ukraine as “unacceptable”.

The pressure also comes from other countries. On Saturday, the foreign ministers of the three Baltic countries – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – released a joint statement calling on Germany to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks.

According to a report by the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung published this Sunday, the Secretary of Defense of the United States, Lloyd Austin, also manifested in private meetings on Thursday, in Berlin, and on Friday, at the American base in Ramstein, in Germany, the White House’s desire that the German government send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and authorize other countries that already have the tank to do the same.

