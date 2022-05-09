Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron urged on Monday to reform the European Union, highlighted the prospects of accession of the countries of the Western Balkans and reiterated their solidarity with Ukraine, whose application for membership is being studied in Brussels. . “Ukraine belongs to the European family,” Scholz said after receiving the French president with military honors on his first foreign visit since his re-election. In the face of the offensive war launched by Russia with the invasion of Ukraine, Europeans are aware of the well-being, security and freedom enjoyed within the EU, Scholz said, while Macron stressed that both countries and their NATO partners and the European Union will do everything possible to prevent the war from spreading to other countries.

The French president and his German host underlined the sovereignty of the attacked country and its decision to defend democracy in the face of Russian aggression. Scholz commented that it is necessary to move quickly to end the war and demanded that the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin withdraw all its troops from the occupied territories, in addition to warning Moscow that neither the Ukrainians nor the Western countries will accept a peace dictated by the Kremlin. Macron, for his part, defended new perspectives for Ukraine’s rapprochement with Europe and the reform of the EU to become a European confederation, abandoning decision-making by unanimity and betting on majorities. Although Ukraine’s accession process could be accelerated, it will inevitably last several years, added the French head of state, who was in favor of new procedures to offer greater prospects to the kyiv authorities.

“The war has returned to our continent,” said Macron, for whom this makes it necessary to review the objectives of European defense policy, as well as limiting the continent’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels as much as possible. “We are living in a change of era,” declared Olaf Scholz, who commented that Franco-German friendship is more important than ever. “Europe can only be a success if we are united,” added the Federal Chancellor. Asked about his opinion about the victory parade over Nazi Germany 77 years ago held in Moscow on Monday, the head of the German government pointed out that “the important thing is that a new escalation does not take shape, at least as far as at the rhetorical level”, but stressed that “we will see what really ends up happening in Ukraine”, while Macron commented that “we have not seen a verbal escalation, but that is not enough for us: we want a ceasefire as soon as possible. Otherwise, it will not be possible to continue negotiating. The French president also declared that possible new sanctions against Russia will be discussed at his work dinner with Scholz. “We will talk about that this Monday,” said the French politician, who stated that Ukraine will continue to have aid from the West, also from the military.