From: George Anastasiadis

Will the traffic light coalition finally be pulled? The SPD and FDP factions are heading for confrontation. The scope for compromise is shrinking. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Berlin – The SPD has always been good at dismantling its chancellors: in 1982, the party left wing left Helmut Schmidt out in the cold in the dispute over NATO rearmament until he chose political suicide in conflict with the FDP. In 2005, the Hartz IV Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, harassed by the same party left wing, fled to new elections (which he later lost). Now, another 20 years later, the entire SPD parliamentary group is putting Olaf Scholz under pressure and threatening to refuse to follow him. if he makes budget compromises with the FDP at the expense of the social budget.

The Chancellor has lost the trust of his SPD

But the Chancellor can only meet this demand at the price of breaking up the coalition. The Liberals immediately pointed this out to him in the harshest possible terms. In the case of the FDP’s response, it was not party leader Lindner who took the lead, but the liberal parliamentary group (“without a debt brake, without us”).

With the mutiny in the SPD, the traffic light conflict has reached a new level of escalation: Scholz and Lindner are no longer masters of the process, but are driven by their parties. After the events of the last few days, it is questionable whether they still have the authority to discipline their MPs and to swear them to compromise. SPD parliamentarians no longer expect electoral success or the security of their mandates from their chancellor.

Olaf Scholz only pretended to have changed the times

Party leader Esken is now setting the tone. Her party, she threatens, will not allow Germany’s solidarity with Ukraine to be played off against solidarity with its own people. The sentence and the insult it contains against the Federal Finance Minister is toxic and is likely to further poison the traffic light climate.

The chancellor is paying the price for having only simulated the turning point. From the beginning, he nurtured the illusion in his SPD that there would be no consequences for the lavishly distributed Citizens’ allowance could remain in power when Germany has to invest a lot of money in defence in the face of new dangers. Although the world around us has changed, Scholz, unlike Schmidt and Schröder, has never strayed from the logic of his coalition and the traffic light agreement that Putin tore up. Promised leadership, delivered empty words. For a chancellor who was at the forefront of a new era, that was not enough.. (George Anastasiadis)