Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his wife Britta Ernst are said to have disposed of a highly confidential document in the household waste – although this is actually strictly forbidden.

Potsdam – How are secret documents and confidential political documents actually disposed of? After all, these cannot simply end up in the paper waste like newspapers that have been read or the packaging of the last Amazon order.

Unless you live in the house of Olaf Scholz and Britta Ernst. Because the Federal Chancellor and his wife have not been seeing the whole thing quite so narrowly for some time now – and sometimes do not make a big distinction between household waste and discrete material.

Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his wife Britta Ernst throw secret documents in paper waste

Of the mirror reports that Scholz’s and Ernst’s neighbors have often come across documents in the garbage that actually have no place there. On the one hand, because the couple disposes of old paper in the residual waste bin, on the other hand, because the paper waste often contains documents from the everyday work of the two SPD politicians.

Among them are often documents from Britta Ernst’s appointment calendar or lists of planned outfits for appearances by the Brandenburg Minister of Education. The documents are said to have often only been torn up once – which does not make it difficult to reconstruct their contents. At least it’s not particularly important or groundbreaking information. Considering the position of Britta Ernst and her husband – who recently went to Bavaria for the summer vacation – a little more care would certainly not be bad.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and his wife Britta Ernst at this year’s G7 summit. The politician couple is said to have disposed of a confidential document from the conference in the household waste. © dpa/Philipp von Ditfurth

Scholz and Britta Ernst throw secret documents in paper waste: G7 documents end up in household waste

In addition to old daily plans or e-mail printouts, a somewhat more exciting document is said to have been found in the garbage of the Scholz-Ernst household. Again mirror reported further, it was a matter of listing the partners of the heads of government who took part in this year’s G7 summit in Elmau.

Since Britta Ernst acted as host of the conference together with her husband, she took over the care of the partners of the politicians present. To help her, the Foreign Office is said to have created a practical table with short profiles and important details about Ernst’s protégés. And although it should have been clearly noted on the paper that it is only intended for official use – and must be destroyed during disposal in such a way that it is no longer recognizable – like previous work documents for the 61-year-old, it should be in almost one piece landed in the garbage can. (le)

