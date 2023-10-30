Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

A heated migration debate has been raging for weeks. The traffic light changes tone – now results are needed. But problems are emerging in Africa.

Berlin/Lagos – In the middle of the heated migration debate, they would probably actually be an approach to a solution: Agreement between the Federal Republic and countries of origin and third countries on the readmission or admission of rejected asylum seekers. The migration expert Gerald Knaus had already called for such agreements at the start of the traffic light coalition. But in its first two years, the traffic light coalition was largely unsuccessful in finding new partnerships.

This is now apparently under high pressure to change: on Monday (October 30th) three German government representatives were in Africa. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Nigeria – his Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (also SPD) and the government representative Joachim Stamp (FDP) in Morocco, who was appointed specifically for the agreements. But as expected: it’s a difficult mission.

Migration is now a top priority: Scholz and Faeser in Africa – agreements are needed

Movement on the issue of agreements is urgently needed. Since the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, the topic of migration and asylum has been a hot topic of debate. There is no shortage of promises (from the traffic lights) and demands (from the opposition).

But representatives of federal states and refugees unanimously see Faeser’s deportation package recently passed by the cabinet as “sham debates”: there was talk of 600 additional deportations as a result of the measures. Not a big number. At the same time, far removed from the “large-scale deportations” that Scholz postulated – and in the eyes of the German Bar Association, among other things, still associated with interference with fundamental rights.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday in Nigeria’s capital Lagos. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

This recently prompted Knaus, known as the “father of the Turkey deal,” to issue a warning: “There is a political trap,” he explained using the example of Austria, where the right-wing populist FPÖ was gaining strength. “You talk a lot about migration, you complain a lot, but then nothing changes,” said Knaus Daily Mirror. In Germany, the AfD could benefit from disappointed expectations, he warned: “That is why decisions must be made before the end of the year that will actually lead to a decline in irregular migration to Germany in 2024.”

That’s probably what the agreements need. Because deportations don’t happen into nowhere – people have to be taken in by another state. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt also requested at the request of Merkur.de act quickly – and not just on this issue. However, it was initially questionable whether substantial progress could be achieved in Morocco and Nigeria. In recent years, the Moroccan government has shown little interest in taking back compatriots from Germany who are obliged to leave the country. And in Nigeria, Scholz heard warm words on Sunday. But at the same time they revealed the next problem.

Scholz visits West Africa: Nigeria “makes no demands” – but a problem remains

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu was open to taking back refugees. When asked what he expected from Germany in return, he said at a joint press conference with Scholz: “I am not making any demands.” If they are Nigerians, they are welcome home. The Chancellor had promoted the expansion of “migration centers” in the capital Lagos. They are intended to make it easier for skilled workers to get to Germany. The fact that Scholz also spoke of “investments on both sides” could indicate that a small charm offensive is also involved.

The problem, even with deportations to Nigeria, is establishing identity. Of the almost 14,000 asylum seekers from Nigeria who are required to leave the country, around 12,500 are tolerated, largely because they have no identification documents.

Traffic lights and migration: Scholz’s “authorized representative” in a losing battle?

But the situation is even more unpleasant for Stamp. He has been in office as the “Special Representative of the Federal Government for Migration Agreements” since February. The successes are manageable: at the end of September, Stamp signed an agreement with Kyrgyzstan. Discussions were also underway with Uzbekistan, it was said at the time. Government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann also referred a week ago (October 23) to an agreement with India and negotiations with Georgia, Moldova, Kenya and Colombia. Stamp is “very active.”

Stamp’s attempts are almost cute.

Even within the ranks of the governing parties, the balance sheet is causing ridicule. The Green Jürgen Trittin also called Daily Mirror – Uzbekistan is an “alleged country of origin” from which hardly any refugees come. At the same time, other countries would hardly take in those rejected from other countries: “Stamp’s attempts are almost cute,” said Trittin.

Stamp himself has recently been referring to problems outside of his power. In the New Osnabrücker Zeitung he demanded benefits in kind instead of money for asylum seekers. The Rhenish Post He declared that Moldova and Georgia should quickly be declared safe countries of origin. Both measures could make his job easier, said Stamp. For example, there is less interest in having your own citizens stay in Germany if it is no longer possible to transfer money back home.

How much would that actually help? It remains to be seen. Government spokeswoman Hoffmann recently urged patience. The federal government is clear that “a question is of great importance and that we are on it.” Setting “any ultimatums or time frames” makes “no sense at all”. (fn with material from dpa and AFP)