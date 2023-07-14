Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

The federal government wants to enable civil servants with a new law an inflation premium. But the ministers also benefit – and pocket 3,000 euros. Criticism rains down.

Berlin – Shortly before the summer break, the ministers in the Bundestag have another reason to celebrate. You’ve given yourself a phat bonus. There should also be a whopping 3000 euros tax-free on the account. Criticism comes from the opposition. What’s behind it?

Extra bonus for Scholz and Co: decision for a curious reason

At the moment, the traffic light government is passing the “Law on the Adjustment of Federal Salaries and Pensions”. informed the federal government. These include federal police officers, soldiers and ministry employees. Specifically, it is about a tax-free 3,000-euro inflation premium and 5.5 percent more monthly wages from 2024, writes Picture.

However, since the salaries of the ministers and the chancellor depend on the salaries of civil servants, the decision also applies to the top members of the government. As the Picture has learned, there was discussion in government circles about waiving the bonus. In the end, however, the decision was: keep it. Because: If the ministers were to waive the bonus, the highest officials among them, the state secretaries, would earn more than their bosses.

Olaf Scholz and his cabinet have decided on a EUR 3,000 bonus, which the ministers will also receive. Some have already given up. © Ipon/Imago

Secretaries of State earn loudly Business Insider (As of January 2023) as a basic salary around 15,100 euros, ministers around 17,000 euros and the chancellor 21,600 euros.

Criticism of extra bonus for Scholz and Co: “Brazen wage increase”

The opposition has criticized the government’s summer bonus. “The traffic light comes around the corner almost every day with new ideas on how to burden citizens even further,” said CDU health and family expert Erwin Rüddel to the Picture. “And the ministers themselves are approving the most brazen wage increase of the year today!” he scolded.

“There is bad blood when, on the one hand, cuts in family allowances and spouse splitting are discussed and, on the other hand, the federal cabinet draws 3,000 euros to compensate for inflation,” I added, Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger. He recommended refunds.

As the Picture found out when asked, the following members of the cabinet actually want to pass on their bonus:

Olaf Scholz (SPD): Federal Chancellor

Nancy Faser (SPD): Minister of the Interior

Hubertus Heil (SPD): Minister for Labor and Social Affairs

Svenja Schulze (SPD): Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development

Klara Geywitz (SPD): Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Construction

Annalena Bärbock (Greens): Foreign Minister

Steffi Lemke (Greens): Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation

Robert Habeck (Greens): Minister for Economy and Climate Protection

Cem Ozdemir (Greens): Minister of Agriculture

Lisa Paus (Greens): Family Minister

Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP): Minister for Education and Research

Boris Pistorius, Wolfgang Schmidt and Karl Lauterbach from the SPD and the FDP ministers Volker Wissing, Christian Lindner and Marco Buschmann did not answer the newspaper’s request (as of July 13). Taxpayers’ Association President Reiner Holznagel advised the entire cabinet to “forego the inflation premium.” The ministers should “set a good example and show sensitivity,” he told the newspaper. Habeck’s heating law should also be decided before the summer break. (chd)