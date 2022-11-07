Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel

Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden condemn Putin’s nuclear warnings. Meanwhile, Ukraine is threatening Russia with a “response”. The news ticker.

Update from November 7th, 6:48 am: US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is seeking a report from the Wall Street Journal according to a de-escalation of the nuclear tensions in the Ukraine war. In addition, Moscow is said to have been warned not to use nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction.

To this end, Sullivan has held confidential talks with high-ranking advisers to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past few months. The newspaper’s report names Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin adviser, and Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has reportedly held secret talks with top Vladimir Putin advisers to de-escalate nuclear tensions in the Ukraine war. © Evgen Kotenko/imago

The talks took place as the Kremlin repeatedly accused Ukraine of planning to use a “dirty bomb” without any solid evidence. Ukraine has denied these allegations and accused Russia of wanting to use these weapons itself and then blaming Ukraine for it.

Arms deliveries for Russia: Selenskyj criticizes Iran

Update from November 6, 10:18 p.m.: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has massively criticized Iran’s arms deliveries to Russia and threatened the Kremlin with a “response” to attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure. “Iran supports the terrorist regime of Russia and is helping to prolong the war,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address on Sunday evening. Without Tehran’s support for Moscow, “we would be closer to peace,” he stressed.

Without Tehran’s interference, a solution to the world food crisis or the energy crisis would also be more within reach, he argued. Iran only admitted on Saturday that it had delivered drones to Russia – but only spoke of a few copies. Zelenskyj then accused the regime in Tehran of lying.

Ukraine concerns with Scholz and Biden: phone call about Putin’s nuclear threats – “irresponsible”

Update from November 6, 9:05 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to US President Joe Biden about the situation in the Ukraine war. The German side said that in the phone call on Sunday, Scholz and Biden acknowledged “the clear statement made by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons and also against the threat of their use”.

As Scholz’ spokesman Wolfgang Büchner further stated, “the Federal Chancellor and the President condemned the ongoing shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular of energy supply facilities in Ukraine, by Russia. They also discussed the Russian threats and baseless Russia accuses Ukraine of using a so-called dirty bombThe White House said Biden and Scholz agreed that Russia’s recent nuclear threats in the wake of its war in Ukraine were “irresponsible.”

EU offers Zelenskyj new package: 18 billion euros from Brussels?

Update from November 6, 7:55 p.m.: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Volodymyr Zelensky on the phone. Apparently she presented a new aid package worth 18 billion euros. The EU Commission explained that she wants to present the package, which is to be divided into monthly tranches of 1.5 billion euros each, in Brussels next week.

Selenskyj only explained on Twitter that he had spoken to von der Leyen about financial support for the current and the coming year. Another topic was the importance of grain deliveries from Ukraine via the Black Sea in support of global food security.

Ukraine ambassador makes demand on Putin’s nuclear threats: “Otherwise Moscow will go further and further”

Oleksii Makeiev, former special representative for the sanctions against Russia, will become his country’s new ambassador in Berlin. © picture alliance / dpa

First report from November 6th: Berlin – In recent months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly brought up the possibility of a Russian use of nuclear weapons. Apparently, the Russian military leadership has already discussed the use of nuclear weapons.

Oleksii Makeiev, the new Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, is now emphasizing the importance of warnings to the Kremlin chief.

Ukraine-News: Ambassador to Germany wants to “force Putin to withdraw”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that preventing a military conflict between nuclear powers must be a “top priority”. Nuclear powers must “give up dangerous attempts” to harm other nuclear powers’ key interests. “Putin needs to be told that using nuclear weapons is not an option,” Makeiev told the newspapers Funke media group according to a report on Sunday. “The answer from the whole world would be very clear – and force Putin to withdraw,” he suspected.

Despite the threatening gestures, one must approach Russia “from a position of strength,” Makeiev warned. “Otherwise Moscow will go further and further. After annexing Crimea, Germany was also afraid to provoke Russia. Ukraine was left alone. We see the result now.”

Putin’s nuclear threats: Xi also warned during Scholz’s visit

During Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s controversial visit to Beijing, Chinese head of state Xi Jinping followed Western warnings of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war. “The use of nuclear weapons or the threat of using them must be rejected,” Xi said. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Beijing has mostly backed its strategic partner Russia and blamed the United States and NATO for the conflict. (dpa/bme)