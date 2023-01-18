Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Katja Thorwarth, Nail Akkoyun

While the war in Ukraine is raging, a solution is being negotiated at another level. Olaf Scholz comments on the delivery of Leopard tanks. The news ticker.

+++ 10.20 p.m.: After much hesitation, SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz has apparently approved the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, but at the same time emphasized that the delivery could only take place under certain conditions. This was reported by several media unanimously. That’s how they reported Southgerman newspaper from a phone call between Scholz and US President Joe Biden, in which the Chancellor asked Biden to also supply Ukraine with Abrams main battle tanks.

Also the tabloid picture citing government circles, reported that Scholz insisted on the US delivery of Abrams tanks so that Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin could not split NATO. The Chancellery did not want to comment on the reports on Wednesday evening. In the debate about arms deliveries since the beginning of the war almost a year ago, Scholz has always emphasized that Germany is not going it alone, but that it always coordinates important steps closely with its partners – especially with the USA and France.

According to reports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has made a decision to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine. (symbol photo) © Philipp Schulze/dpa

Scholz continues to hesitate – the EU Parliament and NATO Secretary General are putting pressure on him

+++ 9.55 p.m.: During the course of the day, both NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the EU Parliament in Strasbourg called for more support for Ukraine, putting increasing pressure on the reluctant Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The European Parliament has even explicitly asked Scholz to clear the way for the delivery of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine “without further delay”. Shortly before the West discussed further military aid in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate on Friday, the pressure on Scholz to make a decision increased further.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also emphasized that the West must support Ukraine in this “fight for its own values ​​and democracy”. He expects the message from the Ramstein meeting that the West will support Ukraine with heavier and more modern weapons.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) continues to come under pressure because of the demand for tank deliveries to Ukraine. (Archive photo) © Christian Spicker/Imago

Ukraine negotiations: Scholz continues to keep a low profile on Leopard tanks

+++ 7.45 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz has assured Ukraine that German support in the conflict with Russia will continue indefinitely – but left the possible delivery of the Leopard 2 main battle tank open. “We will continue to support Ukraine – for as long as necessary,” said Scholz on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Shortly after Scholz’s speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj called for more “speed” in arms deliveries.

Germany is under increasing pressure from Ukraine and other partners to supply Leopard tanks to fight invading Russian forces. These tanks are also likely to be a key topic at the meeting of western supporters of Ukraine on Friday at the US air base in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate.

Zelenskyy appeals to partners in the West

+++ 6.15 p.m.: In a video link at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukraine’s western partners to show more determination. Only if Russia’s quick actions are countered without hesitation can Ukraine be helped in its defense against its attacker. “The terror state uses the time that the free world needs to think to kill,” warned Zelenskyj in his speech at the conference.

At the same time, Zelenskyy called on Ukraine’s partner countries to be faster with their tank deliveries than Russia with new attacks, such as the British one Guardians reported. According to Zelenskyj, the winter slowed down the offensive somewhat, but the war can only be ended if Ukraine succeeds in completely ousting Russian occupying forces from Ukrainian territory. In addition to the collective support of the countries of the free world, according to the report of the Guardians financial support and further assistance in equipping Ukrainian troops.

Negotiations on the Ukraine war: Scholz speaks out in Davos

+++ 4.33 p.m.: As expected, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos on the Ukraine war and possible German tank deliveries. Germany is “one of the biggest supporters” of Ukraine and will continue to support the country in the war against Russia. In addition to “humanitarian and military aid”, they want to do more.

The German government will continue to discuss the events of the Ukraine war in close consultation with France, the USA and Great Britain. But you want to make sure that the conflict does not degenerate into a war between Russia and NATO, said Scholz.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: pressure on Berlin is increasing

+++ 2.11 p.m.: Pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the arms debate: The European Parliament has asked Germany to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. The MEPs approved a motion by the Greens with a large majority. The EU institution demands from Scholz to “initiate a European consortium of relevant European countries to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay,” as the paper literally says.

The text was proposed by the German Green Party politician Reinhard Bütikofer. The step is considered unusual – especially since the application was submitted by a member of the Greens involved in the federal government.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Netherlands wants to deliver Patriot system

+++ 12.40 p.m.: Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced that a Patriot system will be sent to Ukraine. Rutte said in a joint speech with US President Joe Biden in Washington that they “intended” to follow the US and Germany in deploying the missile defense system. “I think it’s important that we join that and I also discussed this with Olaf Scholz from Germany this morning,” he said. The US and Germany have each promised to supply the Patriots systems to Ukraine in recent weeks.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Lavrov describes Zelenskyj’s peace plan as “ridiculous”

Update from Wednesday, January 18, 12:03 p.m.: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine war “is out of the question”. This is reported by the Russian state agency mug.

“Zelenskyy put forward some absolutely ridiculous initiatives, a 10-point plan into which he squeezed everything he could: food security, energy security, biosecurity, withdrawal of Russian troops from everywhere, Russian Federation repentance, a tribunal, sentencing and so on,” Lavrov is quoted as saying. At the G20 summit in Bali, Zelenskyj proposed a corresponding negotiation plan. For Moscow, however, talks under these circumstances have not yet been an issue.

Lavrov also blamed the US for the war in Ukraine. Washington would prepare for a hybrid war against Russia. The Russian foreign minister also compared the US actions with the actions of Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Kissinger speaks in Davos about Ukraine’s NATO membership

First report from Wednesday, January 18: Kyiv/Moscow/Davos – While the Russian war of aggression is being waged unabated and with great severity in Ukraine, politicians and business representatives are meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The dominant topic is the war in Ukraine. During US President Joe Biden does not take part in the forum becomes Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to give a speech to the plenum of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon. It is eagerly awaited whether he will comment on possible tank deliveries to Kyiv.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger spoke in Davos on Tuesday (January 17). His change of opinion on the subject of Ukraine and NATO accession after the Russian invasion was surprising to observers. “Before this war, I was against Ukraine’s membership because I feared it could start the very process we are seeing now,” Kissinger said via video link at the World Economic Meeting (WEF). Under the current conditions, “the idea of ​​a neutral Ukraine no longer makes sense,” said the 99-year-old.

For months, the longtime top diplomat had spoken out in favor of a ceasefire in Ukraine that would have gone hand in hand with the recognition of Russian territorial gains. But in his message to the WEF, Kissinger now said that NATO membership would be an “appropriate consequence” of the Russian invasion.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Russia holds UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

While the global crises are being debated in Davos, a Russian envoy to the United Nations announced Moscow’s reaction to the criticism Ukraine conflict on. As Newsweek reports, an informal meeting is planned in the UN Security Council, in which the “anti-Russian attitude” will be discussed. The portal quotes Russia’s first deputy representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, as making fun of “Western sponsors of Ukraine”. Members of the United Nations would take an “anti-Russian” stance “once a month” when discussing the war.

Finally, he issued a warning about the forthcoming UN meetings and formulated: “I will not go into detail about what will happen at our suggestion in the Security Council early next week.” The “opponents” of Russia should therefore “remain in the dark”, he said, adding that after an “anti-Russian” session, an attempt will be made to organize a session on a topic “that is uncomfortable for them”. (talk with agencies)