From: Victoria Krumbeck

Germany will not deliver Taurus missiles to Ukraine. The CDU cannot understand the decision. Scholz promises something different for Ukraine.

Granada – The wait for a decision from Chancellor Olaf Scholz is finally over. Germany will not deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Despite pressure from within the traffic light government, Scholz rejected Kiev’s request. This decision is also criticized within our own ranks and by the CDU. Instead of long-range missiles, Scholz promises Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj further support for the winter months.

Scholz against Taurus delivery for Ukraine: “Not part of the dispute”

For months, Ukraine asked the German government to supply Taurus missiles with a range of 500 kilometers. The decision not to deliver the missiles was made on Thursday (October 5). The reasons for the decision were first reported by Picture. The programming of the Taurus rockets is complicated, so small mistakes have big consequences. Mistakes that could escalate the war in Ukraine and drag Germany into it.

“This particularly includes the fact that we obviously have to ensure that there is no escalation of the war and that Germany does not become part of the conflict,” Scholz explained his decision at a press conference on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain .

Germany is supplying Ukraine with another Patriot air defense system instead of Taurus

In order to solve the problem of the sensitive Taurus missiles, Bundeswehr soldiers who know the Taurus could be sent to Ukraine. But this process is limited by the constitution. Such an operation would only be legitimized by a mandate from the Bundestag. However, a mandate for this is considered unlikely, as any MP could sue the Federal Constitutional Court against such a decision. It is very likely that this step would be taken by MPs from the AfD or the Left.

Scholz and Zelensky met in person on the sidelines of the summit. Instead of the Taurus missiles, the Chancellor promised the Ukrainian president another Patriot anti-aircraft system for the winter. “I am grateful for Germany’s support in defending our freedom and our people. This is also the defense of Europe and our common values,” Zelenskyi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

No Taurus missiles for Ukraine – CDU counters: “Collective failure”

CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen described the decision by Scholz and his ministers as a “failure”. “Following the Chancellor here is a collective failure of the traffic light and responsibility for the consequences falls on the entire traffic light,” said Röttgen Picture on Friday. For Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) “this wrong decision is also a fundamental loss of credibility,” said Röttgen.

The ministers would act “against their own personal convictions” and “in doing so cause serious damage to themselves, our European credibility in Europe and our democracy,” said Röttgen. “The Chancellor’s refusal to deliver Taurus to the Ukrainians contributes to prolonging the war,” he added. “This policy is therefore seriously flawed morally and politically.”

Cancellation of the Taurus delivery: “Total failure of Germany” – criticism also within the traffic lights

The CDU foreign politician Roderich Kiesewetter said Picture: “By canceling the Taurus delivery, Scholz confirms the total failure of Germany as the self-proclaimed leading nation for European security and offends our partners such as Great Britain and France, who are already delivering cruise missiles.” The two countries are supplying Ukraine with Scalp and cruise missiles Storm Shadow, which closely resemble Taurus.

FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann also commented on the decision. “Continued hesitation with questionable arguments simply costs human lives,” she said. She called the Chancellor’s attitude “unbelievable,” reported Picture. Green Party politician Anton Hofreiter also criticized Scholz’s hesitant attitude in advance. (vk)