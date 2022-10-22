Germany will not supply Western-made weapons to Ukraine, including German Leopard 2 tanks. This was announced on Saturday, October 22, by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in an interview with the newspaper Die Welt.

“Germany, as part of a circular exchange, made sure that more than 100 tanks were delivered to Ukraine, which could be immediately used – from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece,” he said.

Scholz explained this decision by the fact that Berlin does not intend to supply Western weapons to Kyiv unilaterally without coordination with partners.

Ukraine has repeatedly tried to convince Germany to supply Leopard 2 tanks, while the German Cabinet noted that Berlin is not going to transfer offensive weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

At the same time, Kyiv continues to receive other weapons from Germany. So, on October 12, it was reported that the IRIS-T air defense system (air defense) had already been delivered to Ukraine. It is assumed that the remaining three complexes will be delivered in 2023.

On October 15, the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, proposed the creation of a tank alliance. Its goal will be to transfer hundreds of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.

Moscow condemns the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian side. As Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev noted, supplies by the West to Kyiv long-range weapons are the fastest way to escalate the conflict in Ukraine. According to Medvedev, after this step by the West, the conflict could turn into a world war, which would have irreversible consequences.

Germany and other Western countries have increased military support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

