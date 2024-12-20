The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, indicated that the multiple car accident that occurred this Friday in Magdeburg (eastern Germany), which has caused dozens of victims, “points to something serious”without giving more details at the moment.

On the social network “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. “We are at your side and at the side of the people of Magdeburg.”

The spokesperson for the regional government, Mathias Schüppetold local media that the event was “surely an attack” due to the way the events occurred, since the car crashed into the crowd that was at the Christmas market, causing at least one death and several dozen injuries.

According to information from security agencies, a black BMW launched without braking against the crowd around seven in the afternoon local time and local media indicate that there may be dozens of victims.

The authorities asked to evacuate the Christmas market, located in the historic center of the city and where the police are investigating the circumstances of the event. According to German media, the driver of the vehicle was arrested but this has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

The opposition leader’s reaction

For his part, the leader of the conservative opposition, Friedrich Merzdescribed the information coming from Magdeburg as “very distressing.”

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families.. “I want to thank all the emergency services who are treating the injured on site,” he added.