Bild: German Chancellor Scholz Admits He Uses Tube TV at Home

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has admitted that he still uses an old tube TV at home. His words are quoted by a tabloid Picture.

“An old thing that still works perfectly,” Scholz explained the reason for using it. Bild claims that the head of the German government, seeing new TVs on sale, thinks to himself that such devices will be outdated in a year anyway – so he does not buy them.

It is noted that Scholz admitted this at a pre-election event in Dresden, where, among other things, he promoted electric cars.

In 2022, Scholz revealed that he still carries the briefcase he bought almost 40 years ago. According to the official, he still actively uses the bag, taking it with him on trips. “It will soon be 40 years since my black briefcase accompanies me to every meeting, on trips abroad and on vacation. I bought it as a young lawyer. It is obvious that I am attached to it. (…) I like it more and more every year,” the politician wrote.