Illustrious opinion that of the former English midfielder Paul Scholes about what would the Manchester United to return to the top in the Premier League and in Europe. The former player Red Devils he exposed his idea above all regarding the technical guide that should be entrusted to someone in particular …

Speaking on the podcast Webby & O’Neill, Scholes he said: “I would like to see Conte or Pochettino at the helm of Manchester United. One of these coaches. We know that Conte is on par with Guardiola, Klopp and Tuchel. It’s a fact. Manchester United need such a coach. Tottenham fans won’t like it, but I’ll say United should try to catch him in the summer. We already notice that Conte is angry with the Tottenham players, he wants something different. At Manchester United, he can do something special. I also think that Pochettino is a great coach. I love what he does and what he did before when he was at Tottenham. “