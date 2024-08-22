Mexico City.- By 2027, the budget needed for the universalization of the Benito Juárez Basic Education Scholarship Program would be almost five times larger than that approved for 2024, according to the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP).

In the document “Universal Scholarships in Basic Education. Impact and Budgetary Challenges”, the CIEP details that the approved budget for basic education scholarships this year is 49 thousand 869 million pesos; with the staggered inclusion of all levels, it says, it will rise to 245 thousand 446 million pesos in 2027.

According to the CIEP, this would represent up to 0.6 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “Universalizing the programs and increasing the budget for scholarships is a measure that is expected to allow a greater number of students, especially those from low-income families, to have guaranteed access to and permanence in education,” the document reads.

“The aim of this programme is to help reduce the gap in social and economic inequality, as well as to reduce dropout rates in public institutions. However, it is crucial to consider whether this type of initiative really addresses the roots of educational inequality.”

According to CIEP, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) spent just over 33,439 million pesos on the scholarship program in 2023, granting a monthly support of 920 pesos per family during the 10 months that make up the school year. For 2024, it adds, the approved budget for the scholarship program is 49.1 percent more than what was spent in 2023. “This scholarship program, inspired by the ‘My scholarship to start’ model implemented in Mexico City, would benefit 21.1 million students. However, it is essential to design programs that not only expand educational access, but also ensure their long-term financial viability,” says CIEP. “This implies creating sustainable and equitable policies, as well as efficiently using available resources without generating imbalances in other sectors.”