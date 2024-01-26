Scholarships | The state distributed grants: a disappointment for Reetta Hurskee and Viivi Lehikoinen

The Ministry of Education and Culture distributed coaching and training grants to 169 athletes in summer sports.

Teaching– and the Ministry of Culture distributed around 1.5 million euros in coaching and training grants, which 169 athletes in summer sports will receive.

Among them are several Paris Olympic hopefuls, such as the European judo champion Martti Puumalainen. He received the largest grant of 20,000 euros, which is twice as large as his last year's grant.

Like Puumainen, 19 other athletes received a grant of 20,000 euros.

“In the Olympic and Paralympic year, coaching and training grants are especially important for athletes preparing for the Games. We also need to invest in the future, and that is why the number of scholarships for young athletes has been increased”, Minister of Sports, Sports and Youth Sandra Bergqvist (r) said in a press release.

To the press release According to

The grant was not awarded to athletes whose taxable income in the latest confirmed taxation or clearly demonstrable competition fees exceed 80,000 euros.

Grants have spoken.

Last year the hurdlers Viivi Lehikoinen and Annimari Korte eased when Lehikoinen was left with 10,000 euros and Korte completely without a grant.

Lehikoinen will have to settle for ten tons this year as well, as will the fast-tracker Reetta Hurske.

Korte has appealed to the Helsinki Administrative Court.

The cases of Kortte and Lehikoinen have been told, for example Evening News and Evening newspaper.

The state distributed grants: a disappointment for Reetta Hurskee and Viivi Lehikoinen

Shooting

Kallioinen Eetu 20,000, Leppä Aleksi 20,000, Antikainen Noora 10,000, Heinonen Marjut 10,000, Mäkelä-Nummela Satu 10,000, Mylly Jarkko 10,000, Mäkelä Juho 6,000, Mäkinen Ukko-Pekka 6,000, Rosenlew Alexandra 6,000

Motorsport

Taponen Tuukka 10,000, Sammalisto Luka 6,000

Baseball

Kurikka Konsta 6,000

Beach volleyball

Ahtiainen Niina 10,000, Lahti-Liukkonen Taru 10,000, Sinisalo Sara 6,000

Football (6,000 euros)

Hartikainen Emma, ​​Kosola Katariina, Nyström Eva, Peuhkurinen Emma, ​​Pikkujämsä Elli, Rantala Jutta, Sevenius Oona, Siren Oona, Siren Emmi, Tynnilä Joanna

Archery

Antonius Jean-Pierre 10,000, Forsberg Jere 10,000

Judo

Puumalainen Martti 20,000, Olin Valtteri 10,000, Saha Luukas 10,000, Ihanamäki Eetu 6,000, Salonen Pihla 6,000

Bowling

Konsteri Peppi 10,000, Käyhkö Tomas 10,000

Basketball (6,000 euros)

Jokela Topias, Kanerva Meri, Muhonen Erik, Muurinen Miikka, Nordberg Leo, Ollilainen Kati, Sandvik Henna, Seppälä Teresa, Tainamo Touko, Vartiainen Viljami

Volleyball (6,000 euros)

Haapasalmi Miikka, Ivanov Fedor, Köykkä Voitto, Laaksonen Netta, Lindgren Saana, Marttila Luka, Pöllänen Iida, Savonsalmi Severi, Suihkonen Niko, Tyynismaa Petteri, Zhbankov Alexej

Kayaking

Hakala Jeremy 10,000, Kolehmainen Eetu 10,000

Fencing

Mountainous Niko 10,000

Boxing

Pit ditch Pihla 6,000, Nystedt Nikita 6,000, Viitanen Vilma 6,000

Wrestling

Arvi Savolainen 20,000, Kuosmanen Elias 10,000, Mäenpää Konsta 10,000, Latvala Valtteri 6,000, Mannila Nestori 6,000, Ojala Tino 6,000, Sarkkinen Jonni 6,000

Weight lifting

Retulainen Saara 10,000, Ylisoini Janette 10,000

Sailing

Keskinen Akseli 20,000, Kurtbay Sinem 20,000, Tapper Kaarle 20,000, Grönblom Ronja, 10,000, Hokka Veera 10,000, Mikkola Monika 10,000, Eklund Jakob 6,000, Laukkanen Nooa 6,000, Uusitalo Valtteri 6,000

Cycling

Polvi Teppo 10,000, Ahtosalo Anniina 6,000, Aintila Wilma 6,000

Table tennis

Natunen Timo 10,000, Tapola Aino 10,000

Riding

Karjalainen Katja 10,000, Manninen Veera 6,000

Indoor bandy

Fälden Oskari 6,000, Kainulainen Justus 6,000, Pietilä Emilia 6,000

Badminton

Nyqvist Nella 6,000, Oldorff Joakim 6,000

Navigation

Harju Venla 10,000, Heikkilä Tuomas 10,000, Kirmula Miika 10,000, Ojanaho Olli 10,000, Teini Marika 10,000, Nurminen Inka 6,000, Oksanen Teemu 6,000

Tennis

Lagerbohm Linus 6,000

Triathlon

Nuoranne Liina 6,000

Swimming

Mattsson Matti 20,000, Hulkko Ida 10,000, Hallaselkä Lauren 6,000, Kasvio Louna 6,000, Khalili Nader 6,000, Koski Tomas 6,000, Lahtinen Laura 6,000, Rajahalme Jenna 6,000

Gymnastics

Soravuo Emil 10,000, Kuusikko Maisa 10,000, Kirmes Robert 6,000, Koski Elias 6,000, Piiroinen Emmi 6,000, Reiman Joona 6,000, Tanskanen Kaia 6,000

Athletics

20,000 euros: Etelätalo Lassi, Heikkinen Marjaana, Helander Oliver, Kosonen Silja, Kotaja Amanda, Kööpikkä Teijo, Murto Wilma, Mäkelä Kristiina, Partanen Aku, Piispanen Toni, Raitanen Topi, Tähti Leo-Pekka

10,000 euros: Alanen Anni-Linnea, Berg Vilma, Hurske Reetta, Junnila Ella, Kangas Aaron, Koskinen Suvi, Kuusela Toni, Lampela Elina, Lappalainen Sara, Lehikoinen Viivi, Lounela Iida, Manni Henry, Mattila Esa-Pekka, Määttänen Eveliina, Peitso Petteri, Richardsson Camilla, Salminen Senni, Tervo Krista, Vainio Alisa, Vanninen Saga

A grant of 6,000 euros

Alasaari Juho, Andersson Saga, Andersson Silja, Blomqvist Nathalie, Davidila Aaro, Heikkinen Santtu, Helander Eemil, Jokinen Jerry, Kangas Emilia, Kähärä Jessica, Laine Topias, Lampinen Max, Läspä Janne, Mattila Veera, Mononen Ilona, ​​Pulkkanen Venla, Sainio Antti , Vehmaa Kasperi, Vehmaa Rasmus, Veikkola Heta

Read more: There were so many sloppy throwers in the sauna that Viivi Lehikoinen ended up sitting on the floor tiles

Read more: Annimari Korte accuses the ministry of age discrimination – the grant dispute is getting longer

Read more: A new twist in the money dispute of Viivi Lehikoinen

Read more: Viivi Lehikoinen's manager was furious about the government's distribution of money: “It's sad”