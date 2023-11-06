Scholarships | The Kordelin Foundation gives 50,000 euros to virologist Olli Vapalahti, literary translator Stefan Moster and Faktabar

Olli Vapalahti, who will receive a prize of 50,000 euros, is known for his research on viral diseases transmitted by animals to humans. Stefan Moster has gained merit as a German translator of Finnish fiction.

Stefan Moster is awarded for his considerable work as a German translator of Finnish fiction, of which the foundation considers the Germanization of Volter Kilve’s works to be the most significant achievement.

“He has promoted the position and visibility of Finnish literature in the German-speaking region in an absolutely irreplaceable way. The number of German translations done by Moster is staggering, but he is struggling in his own genre after surviving the pitfalls of translating numerous exceptionally challenging works of fiction,” the award justification says.

Professor Olli Vapalahti is known for his high-level research on viral diseases transmitted by animals to humans, such as mole fever, Zika virus infection, the coronavirus disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, and bird flu. The subject of his internationally acclaimed research has been both global and Finnish viral diseases.

“The interdisciplinary nature of Vapalahti’s research approach enables companies to solve even complex health-related challenges. Vapalahti also has the ability to quickly produce information to support political decision-making and the skill to express difficult issues clearly, comprehensibly and without passion”, the award is justified.

The third Faktabari, the recipient of the award, is a politically non-committal and open fact-checking service open to everyone, which operates online, founded by the Open Society. The fact bar is praised for the fact that it offers a unique security guarantee against growing disinformation in a society that relies on digital information acquisition, and that it has proven its necessity in crisis situations and at the hinge points of democracy: during elections, during the corona pandemic and after Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine.

Alfred Kordelin Foundation is a non-profit organization that supports work for the benefit of Finnish science, art and cultural activities with more than six million euros annually.