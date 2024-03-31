Scholarships | The art and culture communities were shocked by the cuts

The Ministry is reminded that operating assistance is always discretionary.

Several the national associations of art and culture are horrified by the cuts in this year's operating grants. In some cases, the support from the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) almost halved from last year.

The ministry's late notification time is also criticized. There was hardly any time left to adapt the operation, as the decision on the current year's operating grant was only made in March. Above all, jobs are at risk when something has to be eliminated.

For example, the foundation of the Finnish Book Institute found out in the second week of March that its operating grant for this year is almost half of what it was last year. The subsidy dropped from 78,000 euros to 40,000 euros.

“It came as a complete surprise. A signal had come from OKM that funding would be cut, but that it was unreasonable. The rug was pulled from under the long-prepared work,” says the foundation's representative and museum director Marja Hänninen-Tolvi.

His in his opinion, it is also unreasonable that this year's operating decision was only made in March.

“We already asked after that, after all, it's about people's jobs. I would have imagined that a longer time would have been given to adapt the operation, a proper signal had already been given in the autumn that the following year you will receive significantly less.”

The foundation is now starting to adjust operations and finances and partially shut down. 78 percent of the funding goes to salaries.

The grant was also cut in half from, among others, the Finnish Actors' Union. When the ministry's support for the union's operations in 2023 was 26,000 euros, it has now dropped to 13,000 euros. Executive director of the Actors' Union Elina Kuusikko is also surprised that the decision came only in March.

“I had heard that there would be surgeries, but I didn't expect such a big one. Our support is initially small, so I assumed that it would be taken into account in relation to many other artist organizations and the number of members.”

In the year 96 percent of the actors belong to the Actors' Union, founded in 1913.

For example, the grant of the Finnish Writers' Union fell from 143,000 euros to 127,000 euros, the Finnish Artists' Association from 230,000 euros to 212,000 euros, and the Theater Information Center (TINFO) from 380,000 euros to 370,000 euros.

TINFO has already said that it will have to make personnel reductions and possibly lay off staff.

This year, OKM granted operating grants to 68 entities for a total of 8,756,000 euros. The comparison to last year is difficult, because some of the communities that previously received grants from the ministry were now transferred to the scope of the Arts Promotion Center (Taike) and some to the Finnish Museum Agency.

Operating grants the reason behind the cuts is that Veikkaus' income has decreased year by year, and this year the reduction in income from betting profit funds was no longer fully compensated for the beneficiaries.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mari Karikoski from the Ministry of Education and Culture says that the uncompensated portion was a total of four million euros.

He regrets that the decisions came late. It was because the entire search was revamped.

“Next year we will definitely get to the beginning of the year, because now the process has been created in a new system and a new way of handling things.”

Manager Minna Karvonen from the ministry reminds that state grants are always discretionary.

“It does not include a certain right to always receive the same grant every year. The evaluation is based on the application notice and the criteria in it.”