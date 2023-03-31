Scholarships | The Alfred Kordelin Foundation’s largest grant for the Kirsi Kunnas 100 anniversary project

The Kirsi Kunnas 100 anniversary project Children’s Poetry Revolution received 300,000 euros from the Alfred Kordelin Foundation. The jubilee year will be celebrated in 2024, when it will be 100 years since the birth of Kunnas.

Alfred The Kordelin Foundation has awarded a total of EUR 0.7 million in grants to three different parties.

The largest grant of 300,000 euros went to the Kirsi Kunnas 100 anniversary project Children’s Poetry Revolution. The jubilee year will be celebrated in 2024, when it will be 100 years since the birth of Kunnas.

The project is run by the Culture Center PiiPoo operating in Lempäälä.

“Our message is about joy, inclusion and the importance of reading. All first-graders in the fall of 2024 will be given a poetry anthology that presents Kirsi Kunnas’ classic poems and new children’s poetry by various authors,” says PiiPoo’s executive director Cloud Fiber in the bulletin.

In addition, the University of Tampere was awarded a grant of 120,000 euros for a study investigating the quality of life effects of memory disease, and the University of Turku received a grant of 280,000 euros for the Fauna & Flora study, which examines the historical flora and fauna of the Finnish region.