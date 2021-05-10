Scientific and medical progress would not be possible without training. Having capable professionals, who have learned alongside the best, is always an insurance of success for the country in which they live. To become excellent in their fields, many young Spaniards go a long way in which they put, among other things, great doses of determination, effort and talent to be prepared for the challenges that the future holds for them. In this learning journey, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation has accompanied them since 1982 through its scholarship program, an initiative that supports young university talents, because the institution is convinced “that research, mobility and qualification professional skills are key to the development of individuals and of the whole of society ”.

Over the years, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation scholarship program has become one of the most important of those promoted by private entities in Spain, both for the number (230 in the last edition) and for the rigor in the selection process, the financial endowment and the variety of disciplines it includes. All these advantages are well known to Marina Martínez, a 26-year-old young biomedical engineer who currently enjoys an INPhINIT PhD scholarship from the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation at the Bioengineering Institute of Catalonia (IBEC).

Although her last stop was the IBEC, Marina has, despite her young age, a long journey behind her. He finished his penultimate year of degree at George Mason University in Virginia (USA) and returned to his university, Carlos III in Madrid, to do his final thesis. After graduating in 2017, he traveled to Stockholm to pursue a Master in Molecular Techniques in Life Sciences. Subsequently, thanks to a grant from the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation, at the end of 2019 he joined the groups of biomaterials for regenerative therapies and biometric systems of the IBEC, where he will be until the end of 2022 working on “looking for therapies that promote cardiac regeneration as treatment after myocardial infarction. The only solution today is a heart transplant. The long waiting lists for this and the possible incompatibilities make it necessary to look for alternative methods that can repair this damaged tissue instead of changing the entire heart, ”he emphasizes.

The ‘la Caixa’ Foundation scholarships were not unknown to Marina when she asked for them: “It’s something you have in mind since you start studying if you want to dedicate yourself to science, because they are very competitive.” For this young woman, the INPhINIT also has an extra value, because it meant “a return ticket to Spain and the recognition of your work and effort. To do a doctorate in Spain they are the most recognized and open many doors for the future, “he adds.

A new way



The learning and experience acquired by Marina during these years of scholarship is what Irene Martínez, one of those chosen for the 2020 call, will experience soon. The young woman, who finished medicine in 2018, spent during her university stage stays in hospitals in Warsaw and Montevideo “where I began to get involved in public health research teams, specifically environmental health,” he recalls. After all this, he took part in research in this area at UMU and the World Health Organization, where he worked upon graduation, focusing on air pollution and children’s health. At present, he has finished his Master in Public Health, with a specialty in Environmental Health and Molecular Epidemiology, at Columbia University, in the USA, where next year he will continue to do a doctorate in this field thanks to the help received by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation.

The decision to stay where you already live has not been fortuitous. This doctor decided to continue “because it is a pioneer center worldwide in this field”, where with the scholarship she will be able to train with top-level professionals who will help her to be one step closer to one of her dreams: “After the doctorate I’m going to start now I want to be able to lead and design my own research and help this area to develop in Spain. If we want to learn to treat diseases well, we have to understand what the cause is and advancing in this field will help us in that to be able to prevent them, “he stresses.

Brain drain



María and Irene Martínez are just some examples of the scientific talent that Spain has and that unfortunately does not always remain. For the young engineer, the well-known brain drain is nothing more than the result of a lack of resources and job instability “which is yet another level of difficulty in reconciling your work life with your professional life.” This researcher, who believes that “society is not very aware of the value of science”, advocates changing “the concept we have of what it is and of managing it” and adds: “There is a long way to go and we must generate scientific culture in Spain, it is understood that science goes slowly. We have to raise awareness that we must invest in basic science, that it will not bear fruit in the short term, but that in the long term it will position us.

Some of these ideas are shared by Irene, who regrets the lack of “taking it more seriously, investing much more. We must try to get people to think not only about what is going to happen the day after tomorrow, but also to be interested in investing in things that can change the country, well-being and quality of life in the long term. To achieve this perception, Irene defends, among other things, scientific education, “which is not only to train children in school, but also that people in their day-to-day can have access to accurate scientific information, which is easy and accessible, both on the internet and in the media, and there is still a lot of work to do on that ”.