Article 27 of the Spanish Constitution establishes in its sections 1 and 5 that “Everyone has the right to education”in addition to “public authorities guarantee everyone’s right to education through a general programming of teaching, with effective participation of all affected sectors and the creation of centers.”

That is why students are established to receive support to have that education if they need it, specifying that “students with unfavorable socio -economic conditions will have Right to obtain scholarships and study aid», Including in it the studies that are not mandatory.

Thus, a Campaign of Aids known as MEC scholarships is established every year that manages the Ministry of Education from Spain. General scholarships can be requested for different levels of study, from high school to university teachings, and apply per course, now being 2025-2026.

On March 5, the Official State Gazette published the Royal Decree approved by the Government in which the thresholds of rent and family assets are indicated and the amounts of the scholarships and aid to the study for the 2025-2026 course, in addition to News such as the investment of 2,544 million euros, 1,100 million euros more than in 2017-2018; Equiparaciñon of students of artistic teachings superior to university students or the increase of 200 euros in the concept of residence of the scholarship, being able to reach 2,700 euros per course, among other variations compared to last year. Thus, we tell you the details that are known about the scholarships to this year’s study.









MEC 2025-2026 scholarships

The first step to be able to opt for these aid is to know from what date it can be requested. Consulting the website of the Ministry of Education, this is what they indicate: «SE expects that it will begin this March. We will warn of the specific dates on this same page », can be read in response to the question ‘What is the deadline to request the scholarship of the general call of the 2025-2026 course?’

a) Fixed amount linked to the income of the requesting person: 1,700 euros

b) Fixed amount linked to the residence of the applicant during the course: 2,700 euros. However, in any case this amount may exceed the real cost of the benefit

c) Basic scholarship: 300 euros. In the case of studying basic degree cycles, this amount will be 350 euros

d) Fixed amount linked to excellence in academic performance: between 50 and 125 euros

e) Variable amount: its minimum amount will be 60 euros

It should be noted that these amounts must be added the scholarship corresponding to The enrollment which includes the official public price of the academic services of the credits registered for the first time.

Requirements to request the Ministry scholarship

When tattered from a complex network of aid according to the level of studies, income, notes and the type of study that is cured, each case has concrete requirements.

But, if we focus on Higher university and artistic teachings, both in degree and masterthe Ministry of Education website indicates that there are the following general requirements:

Being Spanish to have the nationality of a Member State of the European Union.

If you are a citizen of the European Union, you or your family have to reside permanently in Spain or accredit a work on your own or foreign in Spain to receive all scholarship amounts in university studies. If you are from the Union and do not meet this requirement, you can only receive the registration amount.

If you are not a citizen of the Union, we will apply what indicates the regulations on rights and freedoms of foreigners in Spain and their social integration: that is, you can be entitled to scholarship if you are under 18 or if you have obtained residence permit on December 31, 2024. It is not enough to have granted the authorization of stay.

Not having obtained a level of level equal to or greater than the studies for which you ask for the scholarship.

Regarding academic requirements, they also differ according to the degree course, since for the first one there are common to all cases but, From the second year and posterior degreethe requirements are differentiated according to the studies that are taken, differentiating between engineering and architecture, science, health sciences, social and legal sciences, art and humanities.

The requirements to ask for Master’s Scholarship They are also different from the case of studying. You can consult all the information through This website of the Ministry of Education.

Rent and family heritage thresholds

In addition to the requirements related to the academic, there are also issues related to the income and assets of the family of the applicant of the Postobigatory Teaching Scholarship, According to the number of computable members of the family unit. This is established in the BOE:

Rent and family heritage threshold scholarships 2025-2026 in post-lummy studies



Official State Gazette





What studies does it affect?

Call for scholarships and aid to the study of a general nature, aimed at the following teachings of the Spanish education system:

a) Baccalaureate.

b) Middle and higher degree professional training cycles, including, professional training studies carried out in military educational centers.

c) Professional artistic teachings.

d) Sports teachings.

e) Higher religious studies.

f) Language teachings made in official schools owned by the educational administrations, including the distance modality.

g) Access courses and preparation courses for the tests of access to professional training and specific training courses for access to medium and higher degree training cycles taught in public centers and concerted private centers that have authorized authorities of professional training.

h) Basic degree training cycles.

i) Higher artistic teachings.

j) University teachings led to official degree and master titles, including grade and master’s studies in the University and Civil Guard University Centers, as well as those in the University Center for the Training of the National Police, OA

k) Preparation course for access to the University of Older than twenty -five years taught by public universities.

l) Complementary credits or training supplements necessary for access or obtaining the master’s and degree.

How to check the status of aid?

To learn about the process of processing the scholarship when you request it, you must enter the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Education and Professional Training in This website and click on the option ‘My files’. At this point you must login Through the different options indicated as the Cl@VE system, the DNIE, Electronic Certificate, and so on.

When you access you will find the list of procedures that you have in fact and, clicking on the corresponding to the scholars in process, or resolved, being able to be this last option in negative or affirmative and with a fixed or variable amount and if these have already been paid to the beneficiary.