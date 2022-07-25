The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, represented by the “Ataya” initiative, and the Fatima College of Health Sciences, affiliated to the Institute of Applied Technology, at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, concluded an agreement according to which “Ataya” provides scholarships to outstanding female resident students from needy families registered and covered by the authority’s sponsorship. To study nursing at Fatima College of Health Sciences, according to conditions determined by the college.

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region and the head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Assistant to His Highness the President of the Authority for Women’s Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative, confirmed that “Ataya” always seeks to adopt Initiatives that enhance the human development process organized in the country, and seek to win new partners who will enhance this process, through their commitment to the social responsibility entrusted to them.

Her Highness said that the agreement is a qualitative leap in the field of strengthening partnership between the two sides, and represents an advanced step in the “Ataya” initiatives, which cover every year a vital and important field in humanitarian and development aspects.

In addition, the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi, said: “The application of the advanced (Abu Dhabi Technical) strategy aims to create leading cadres and competencies with distinguished academic degrees, up to a bachelor’s degree in emergency medical aid, nursing, and pharmacy. radiology, physiotherapy, and psychology, to supply health institutions in the country with specialized cadres in accordance with the highest international standards.”

The Director General of the Institute of Applied Technology at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Ahmed Al Awar, witnessed the signing ceremony of the agreement.



