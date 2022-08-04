The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority and the Ministry of Education have signed a cooperation agreement in the field of developing national cadres, academically and professionally, through scholarship programs for Emirati students to international universities and institutes in a number of countries around the world.

The cooperation aims to prepare qualified national cadres and competencies capable of developing work and keeping pace with the rapid development in the public transportation sector and the highly advanced technologies used in this sector.

Under the agreement, outstanding national students will be attracted to be sent to the most prestigious universities and international institutes to study undergraduate programs in a number of disciplines, namely: public transportation engineering, train engineering, robotics engineering, infrastructure engineering, data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and transportation economics.

The agreement aims to support this important vital sector, which is considered an essential source of support for the development and growth process witnessed by the country by developing future leaders, developing scientific and creative energies and advancing the development wheel to reach sustainable development and meet the requirements of the transport and communications sector. Dr. Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Mualla, in his capacity as Undersecretary for Academic Affairs, said that cooperation with national institutions aims to prepare distinguished competencies, within the vision of the next 50 years. It also comes within the framework of the leadership’s directives to make the Emirates the first in the world in various economic and human indicators. Al-Mualla stressed the importance of laying the foundations for strategic cooperation with the authority to ensure the achievement of institutional integration, to prepare and qualify national cadres in the most prestigious institutions of higher education outside the country, to meet the future needs of the labor market, according to the best standards and practices, in order to reach a knowledge society with global competitiveness. He added that the ministry launched several programs to train students in the targeted fields, such as the “Intilaaqah” program, to enable them to join various disciplines, which feed the priority work sectors in accordance with the state’s strategy, by refining their skills, developing their capabilities, preparing them for competition, and a culture of learning. For life, in proportion to their professional inclinations, knowledge and capabilities.

The Executive Director of the Institutional Administrative Support Services Sector at the authority, Yousef Al-Rida, stressed that the agreement is an important step in the path of expanding joint cooperation between the two parties to achieve common goals at the academic and professional levels.

He said: “The agreement aims to achieve a sustainable and fruitful strategic partnership by developing joint main frameworks in coordination with the competent authorities in the field of developing national cadres, through the scholarship program, which aims to send distinguished and qualified students to study abroad in the best higher education institutions in the required and classified disciplines. Among the best in the world, with the aim of graduating empowered Emirati generations with cultural and knowledge richness, and assuming leadership positions in various fields in the country.” He added that “cooperation includes the pre-scholarship phase through the programs and initiatives offered by both parties, aimed at refining students’ personal and academic skills, and then the scholarship phase through guidance, follow-up and motivation to ensure the continuity of education, all the way to the post-graduation phase by creating training and job opportunities. In coordination with the concerned authorities to serve the various sectors in the country and achieve the strategic objectives of both parties. The agreement also included cooperation in building national competencies in the areas determined by the two parties and seeking to absorb them after graduation, continuing consultation and exchanging suggestions and information to improve cooperation mechanisms between the two parties to serve the objectives of this agreement, and developing plans and programs necessary to implement the tasks assigned to both parties in accordance with the provisions of this agreement and specifying requirements The necessary means and ways to provide them and provide training and employment opportunities during and after the scholarship phase.