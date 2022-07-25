Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

The students on scholarships to study in France emphasized that the meeting of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, will remain a milestone in the lives of each of them. They will guide them and draw a road map towards a bright future of creativity and leadership in serving the nation.

They said during meetings with the “Union” that they carried with them their dreams to return the favor to the homeland, which provided them with all means of care and support to join the most prestigious universities in the world and integrate into new societies with pioneering experiences in the world, but no matter how far the distances are, their feelings of belonging and love for the homeland increase, and they raise the flag of the Emirates. Highly with the highest testimonies, emphasizing that citizenship is not only words or phrases, but an act and loyalty, as they are keen to show an honorable image of the state and introduce it with pride, pride and patriotism. They are also keen to show their diligence in gaining knowledge and arming themselves with science, and then returning to the homeland for its advancement.

beautiful comment

Dr. Amal Al Mazmi, a neurosurgeon in France at the University of Lyon, said: “This specialty is characterized by high performance accuracy and due to the lack of national cadres in this specialty, the decision was made to discover more medical culture, and this specialization does not only require academic excellence. Academic, but needs a set of skills and strenuous training that the student learns during his long study period in order to be qualified to perform this type of complex operation that does not include the brain and spinal cord only, but extends to include many methods of treatment for diseases related to the nervous system that require careful study specializing in neurosurgery. .

She adds: “My ambitions have no limits. I know that this dream will undoubtedly require a long study journey from me, but I am fully prepared to acquire the experience and skills and face all the challenges that guarantee me achieving this. The surgeon you see standing in the operating room surrounded by assistants and nurses, reached this situation after years.” A long period of rigorous academic learning in the field of Neurosurgery, rigorous practical exercises, and maintaining his nerve and patience throughout the surgery and follow-up period, along with high communication skills that make him diagnose the diseases that patients suffer from quickly and effectively.

Regarding the scholarship experience in the best universities in France, Al Mazmi notes that thanks to the wise leadership and its unlimited support for the scholarship students, she was able to achieve her dream in the most prestigious French scientific universities, which is a beautiful experience in itself and an opportunity to learn a new language and learn about the many cultures of France. “The wise leadership always takes the initiative and is keen to provide attention and support, which raises the ceiling of our duty to give back to the homeland, which everyone is betting on that we can overcome all challenges and return the favor to the homeland.”

school alienation

While Dr. Omar Ahmed Al Shukaili, a general practitioner graduate from the UAE University in 2014, joined Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Abu Dhabi as an internship doctor in the same year, and then was accepted into the pediatric residency program at Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the best training centers for the pediatric department in the UAE And he says about the scholarship experience in France: “In order to gain more experience and skill, I was sent to France, and alienation gave me many lessons, as it contributed to my realizing the meaning of independence, self-reliance, and taking responsibility. Different nationalities, and it made me a character who is able to take decisions individually without resorting to others even in the most difficult times.”

Al-Shukaili has achieved many achievements that he is proud of, such as completing a training course in the Pediatric Cardiology Department at McGill Hospital in Canada, a member of the Board of Specialty Doctors at Sheikh Khalifa Hospital, and has many scientific research published in scientific journals in the field of children, holds the Arab Board of Pediatrics and is currently seeking to complete a program Pediatric Fellowship in France.

Gaining experience

As for Dr. Faisal Al Bastaki, he has dreamed of medicine since he was 12 years old, but those dreams came true when he was sent to Ireland to study human medicine, and then complete this scientific trip to France so that Dr. Faisal Al Bastaki followed the path of his father, the doctor, and says: “Thanks to the support of Dr. The wise leadership, who did not hesitate to send me to the best and most prestigious universities in the world, and after obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Human Medicine, I returned home and worked for a year at Khalifa Medical Center in Abu Dhabi. I realized the importance of traveling abroad for the best French hospitals and institutes, in order to provide all the experience and knowledge to serve the country and provide the best health care in this field.

He added: “I was sent to France to specialize in “Endocrinology and Nutrition”, where my passion is to go deeper in the specialty, and the second motive is to achieve the aspirations of the rational leadership in gaining scientific expertise with the best doctors in this specialty.

He stressed: “My goals are achieved thanks to God and the prayers of my parents, and my future aspirations at this stage of scholarship are success, excellence and excellence in my higher studies, to return after this achievement to the beloved homeland to return the favor.

Driving support

And because his ambitions did not stop at the success station in high school, but his aspirations were to be sent abroad to study human medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and this was the first step in achieving his dreams. Abdullah Al-Fazari says: “I was accepted into the Royal College and during the study trip, it is natural that there will be special difficulties at the beginning of alienation, such as language and dealing with members of a society from different cultures, but thanks to the unlimited support of family, friends and the state embassy, ​​this was not a major obstacle, but rather a point of investigation. Ambition and excellence.

Noting that the study trip was not in Ireland, but also in the Royal College of Surgeons in Malaysia, and this was an opportunity for him to gain experience in the health system in East Asian hospitals and gain a lot of medical expertise there, and despite the difficulties he faced, this did not reduce his resolve in learning.

He added: “After graduating with an honors degree in human medicine, I completed the internship year at Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and then I was accepted in the specialty of neurosurgery at Rashid Hospital in Dubai for a year, and then I decided to complete my training in neurosurgery in France in Toulouse. . Al-Fazari points out the reason for his passion for this specialty is that it is due to the lack of national cadres, and his love for delicate operations, and then he seeks to complete his specialization in skull base surgeries, and vascular surgery in the brain.

top universities

With pride, Abdullah Al-Fazari believes that the wise leadership’s support for medical students in France has no limits in all respects. It is enough pride as Emiratis, he says, that we learn in the most prestigious and best universities in France, and gain experience and skill at the hands of highly qualified and experienced French doctors.

He added, “Learning in France is very advanced scientifically, open to the world, and advanced in scientific research. This is an opportunity not only for medical training, but also for Emiratis to open up to other peoples, share our culture and customs, and introduce people to the UAE, while at the same time gaining knowledge of the French language.”

Representation of the country

Dr. Aisha Al Shehhi, a graduate of the UAE University, College of Medicine and Health Sciences, pointed out that achieving success and excellence and giving back to the country is the goal of many Emirati doctors and students on scholarships in France, to surpass these ambitions by achieving scientific achievements and various disciplines that students seek to learn in the best universities in France and with experts and doctors in several Majalat, she is a resident doctor in the field of anesthesia and intensive care in the French city of Lyon, stressing that her passion for scholarships and the completion of postgraduate studies began during the year of training as a resident doctor, where she realized that the specialization suffers from the reluctance of many medical graduates, so they love to acquire a lot of medical knowledge in this field Al Shehhi spent a year at Cleveland Hospital in Abu Dhabi before being sent to France.

Al-Shehhi says: “I realized at the time that choosing anesthesiology meant taking great responsibility and working for long hours, but it was an enjoyable specialty and completely far from routine work, and during the training I encountered a wonderful mixture of different clinical cases.”

Mubeenah Al Shehhi: “I aspire to be a successful doctor in the field of anesthesia and intensive care, and as we all pledged in the medical department, in addition to harnessing science for the benefit of man, my biggest ambition is “to educate those who are younger than me” so that we can see in the future prosperity in the field of clinical education in the country UAE.

On the support of the wise leadership of doctors in France, Talfat Al-Shehhi said: “The prosperity and development we are experiencing today in all fields are nothing but fruits that we reap thanks to the support of our wise leadership, and it is the greatest incentive to move forward, and there is no doubt that we are receiving material support along with continuous moral support, and we hope that we will respond The beautiful country of the UAE, our leadership has made us aware that we are qualified to achieve achievements and gains, and to record bright fingerprints around the world.

estrangement

During exile, Aisha Al-Shehhi does not hide the obstacles of exile, that she is bitter, and learning a new language was not easy, and adapting to new cultures and living requires a lot of flexibility, but it is a beautiful opportunity to gain the ability to deal and take responsibility. One of the biggest responsibilities she bears, she says, “is that I represent my country wherever I am, and I always wish to be its best representative.”