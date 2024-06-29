Scholarship programs abroad are one of the important paths to provide the country with competencies and cadres capable of achieving progress. The educational authorities in the country have provided five main programs that provide citizen students with the opportunity to study in the best international universities, including the Presidential Scholarship for Academically Distinguished Students, the Ministry of Education’s Scholarship Program, the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program, the Abu Dhabi Scholarship Program for Distinguished Students, in addition to the “Khatwa” Program for sending Emirati students abroad.

Academic advisors confirmed that scholarships abroad are useful in developing students’ experiences and refining their personalities, in addition to the benefits it brings to the country, through the diversity of specializations that contribute to building the country and achieving its national vision, as scholarships provide an opportunity for distinguished Emirati students to specialize in various fields that meet the needs of the country. The development needs of the country, supplying it with national cadres, and forming qualified generations, according to the highest academic levels, to continue the process of construction and development that the UAE is witnessing.

The mission of His Highness the President of the State provides academically distinguished students with pioneering scholarships in the most prestigious local and international universities, to contribute to preparing a promising generation that keeps pace with the development efforts and future aspirations of the state, and allows students to enroll in the best universities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Germany, Spain, France, and Singapore. China, Japan, Russia and Switzerland.

The Ministry of Education’s scholarship program seeks to build Emirati cadres capable of leading future development in priority sectors, by providing scholarships in six major specializations, including the humanities and arts, engineering and technology, medicine and life sciences, natural sciences, and social sciences. And administrative. The main majors include 56 sub-majors that are among the top 50 universities in the major to be studied, and among the top 100 universities in the world in the general classification, according to the countries specified for scholarship.

The Department of Education and Knowledge has provided the opportunity for distinguished Emirati students to pursue their university studies at the most prestigious international universities outside the country, and to obtain a bachelor’s degree from leading global universities, noting that the program provides about 90 specializations from the “Creative Elite” specializations and targets 12th grade students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to students currently enrolled in the bachelor’s stage in universities, aged 24 years and under.

While the Hamdan bin Mohammed Academic Scholarship Program aims to provide scholarships to outstanding Emirati students, and facilitate their scholarship to prestigious universities in academic specializations that are compatible with the needs of the labor market. The program focuses on providing exceptional opportunities for distinguished Emirati students to obtain the best international higher education opportunities, in addition to enabling them to develop their leadership skills and contribute to accelerating economic and social development in Dubai.

The “Khotwa” program is also distinguished by its simplified acceptance criteria, as high school graduates from public and private schools and educational partnership schools in Abu Dhabi can submit applications to join the program if they achieve an overall average of no less than 65% in the 11th and 12th grades, and a result of no less than 3.5 on the scale. The lowest score in the IELTS test in the past two years, and willingness to commit to living with a family according to the program requirements.