Politicians and supporters of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, made this Sunday afternoon, 3, a “barqueata” in the sea of ​​Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio de Janeiro. In images shared on social networks, it is possible to see dozens of boats with Brazilian flags.

The concentration began at 10:30 am at Praia das Flechas, on Ilha da Gipoia. At 12 o’clock, the boats went to Praia do Anil.

State deputies Charlles Batista and Anderson Moraes, from the PSL, participated in the tour and registered on their social networks.

In one of the videos, Moraes appears indicating that he was talking on the phone with Bolsonaro.

In another, the president’s first ex-wife, Rogéria Bolsonaro, emerges with the official event t-shirt, which has the words “Barqueata do Mito”.

Another politician who participated was the councilor of Belo Horizonte Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB). Last month, he became known in Rio when he was stopped at the Cristo Redentor for not having taken the vaccine against covid-19.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

