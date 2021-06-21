a kitty The virtual virtual organization organized by Pocket Narist deputies to pay fines for walking without a mask reached the established target of R$50,000. the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), one of the fundraisers, said that the goal now is to reach R$ 100,000.

Until 7:20 am this Monday (June 21, 2021), R$ 61,220.55 has already been collected.

The government of the State of São Paulo fined the president Jair Bolsonaro and supporters for not wearing a mask during a political act with motorcyclers, called “motociata”, in São Paulo, on June 12th. The value of the assessment is R$ 552.71.

Eduardo Bolsonaro and the deputies Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP) and Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ), organizers of the online collection, and minister Tarcísio Gomes (Infrastructure) were also fined.

In addition to paying the fines, the value of the kit, called “Solidarity Fine”, will be used to buy “groceries or food baskets for a non-profit institution or entity”, according to the organizers.

The institutions that will be benefited were not explained either in the description of the fundraising campaign or in the video made to publicize it.

“The amount collected will be used to pay these fines and we will buy, with the excess value, supplies from Ceagesp and donate these supplies to charities that help people who were affected by the closing of stores”, said Carla Zambelli in the video.

The deputy said that the deputies assessed would deposit the amount of the fine in the cow. “Let’s make this little dictator’s politics a good thing”, he said, referring to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB).

In a publication made this Sunday night (20.Jun.2021) in the Twitter, Eduardo Bolsonaro stated that “coming soon” will disclose “details on destinations and delivery datesThe”.

