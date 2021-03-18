Hilistina Banze, Mia Hofner and Kimberley Vehoff are the winners of the three scholarships for doing nothing from the Hamburg University of Fine Arts (HFBK), each endowed with 1,600 euros. “I am totally happy, colloquially one would say” flashed “,” said initiator Friedrich von Borries on Thursday of the German press agency about the worldwide echo. People from all over the world – including scientists, artists, but also children and pensioners – took part in the project. The jury selected the winners from a total of 2,864 applicants from 70 countries.

“I won’t wear my headscarf for a week,” said Hilistina Banze’s plan. The social pedagogue and integration consultant from Hamburg would like to show her hair, which is short-shaven to three millimeters, and thus counter several role stereotypes.

Mia Hofner, a student from Cologne, does not want to generate any usable, personal data about herself for two weeks. And Kimberley Vehoff, food technology specialist from Bad Fallingbostel, no longer wants to work because her social relationships suffer from changing early, late and night shifts.

The project is part of the exhibition “School of Consequences. Exercises for a Different Life ”, which can be seen until July 18 at the Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe Hamburg (MK&G).