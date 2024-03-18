If you are a high school or college student in the city of Chicago and are looking for an opportunity to continue your education, this information is ideal for you to fulfill all your dreams.

And it is that the Scholarship for Undocumented Students in Chicago emerges as a great development opportunity for migrants, with up to 5 thousand dollars to support the academic path.

It should be noted that this initiative is promoted by the Chicago City Council Latino Caucus Foundationan entity committed to equitable access to education for the Latino community in the city, through scholarships and internship programs.

Requirements to participate in the scholarship call

Residing in the city of Chicago

Be a high school senior who will graduate in 2024

Possess a General Education Diploma certificate

Be a college student with a 3.0/4.0 GPA.

Be enrolled or plan to enroll as a full-time student at an accredited 2- or 4-year institution

To apply, you must complete the online application form, providing personal information such as your full name, address, date of birth, telephone, email, and the name of the school where you study. Additionally, you will need to attach a resume, an essay, and a personal statement.

It is important to note that only students residing in Chicago can participate; People who live out of town are not eligible for this scholarship. Additionally, citizenship is not required to apply, but graduate students are not considered in this call.

The Chicago City Council Latino Caucus Foundation aims to improve access to higher education for young Latinos in the city.

If you would like more information about this scholarship, you can contact them by sending an email to [email protected] or leaving your queries on their web portal.

In addition to this opportunity, there are other scholarships available for undocumented students in 2024, such as the HCAC Scholarshipwhich offers financial support to Hispanic and Latino students at different educational levels.

If you are interested, you have until May 3, 2024 to send your request.