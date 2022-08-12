Carrefour has been involved in absurdly serious cases of racism. Now, he struggles to prevent further occurrences and clear the bar in society. Thus, the brand has been adopting some affirmative attitudes since 2021, according to Lucio Vicente, director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at the group.

The most recent was the disclosure of the allocation of R$ 68 million in investments for scholarships and permanence for black people throughout the country. The public notice is now available on the website of the Brazilian Center for Research in Evaluation and Selection and Promotion of Events (Cebraspe). Universities will have from the 31st of this month to the 27th of September to apply.

(Note published in issue 1286 of Dinheiro Magazine)