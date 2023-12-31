Scholars of Arab Civilization… A Retrospective History
There is no doubt that the achievements of modern civilization and its contemporary scientific achievements have exceeded, with astronomical heights, all the zeniths and peaks that Arab-Islamic civilization reached in the eras of its prosperity. Therefore, the idea of starting now from where our ancestors left off is a laughable foolishness, and there is no way for today’s Arabs but to start. From the last station reached by the train of contemporary industrial civilization.
However, it is indispensable for Arabs today to be aware of their scientific and intellectual heritage, as a nation that has made the greatest contributions and achievements to the path of human civilization, and this knowledge would gain the current Arab generations a necessary amount of self-confidence as they enter their scientific and technological races to keep up with advanced nations.
In his book “The Geniuses of the Scholars of Arab and Islamic Civilization,” the researcher, writer, and translator Muhammad Ghareeb Joudah attempts to restore this civilization by explaining its achievements that paved the way for the great launch of the West in the modern era, saying that what distinguishes this civilization is that the basis for its launch was the Islamic religion itself, with the energy it provides that excites The inherent principles of the human soul and the values of nobility, tolerance, honesty, and integrity that it encourages. This made it accept contributions from other civilizations and allow the participation of others. It also made its pioneers tend toward accuracy, seriousness, and the search for truth wherever it is found. On this basis, in the spirit of coexistence and cooperation between peoples, beliefs and cultures within the borders of the society that Islam fused, a new civilization was born, diverse in terms of its origins and creators, but bearing the distinctive imprint of Arabism and Islam.
Before it entered a state of intellectual stagnation and scientific backwardness, the Arab Islamic civilization had begun to nourish Europe with the lights of scientific and intellectual knowledge. In Iberia, France, Italy, and Switzerland, the direct contact between Arabs and Europeans astonished the latter, who began to receive Arab sciences, culture, and lifestyles with much admiration and astonishment. Students from among them began to flock to Andalusia and learn from the source of Arab sciences, especially at the University of Cordoba, the Toledo School, and the Salerno School. And other centers of science, learning and translation that were vital foundations of the European Renaissance.
The book reviews in great detail the achievements of Arab-Islamic civilization in the areas of mathematical, natural and human sciences, arts and literature. In arithmetic, for example, Muslims transferred the nine Indian numerals, developed them, added zero to them, and established arithmetic operations, which is one of the greatest scientific conquests that contributed to building the edifice of modern civilization. Then they invented fractions and decimal points, established algebra and linked it to geometry, and paved the way for the discovery of logarithm calculation, which was considered a revolution in arithmetic, along with trigonometry, which they added to and developed with the aim of developing their research in the field of astronomy. They also conducted various observations and developed astronomical observation machines, and were able to achieve great astronomical achievements, such as explaining solar and lunar eclipses, distinguishing between planets and stars, measuring the Earth’s circumference, observing the spring and autumn equinoxes, determining the height of the pole, etc. In the field of physical sciences, the Arabs developed the science of sight, now known as the science of light or optics. They also excelled in chemistry and were able to prepare many chemical compounds. In geology, Muslim scholars laid the first foundation for mineralogy and accomplished the first correct classification of minerals and stones.
As for Arab medicine, it reached a great level of development in its time, confirmed by the achievements achieved by Muslim doctors, which were not preceded by doctors from any other civilization. The book then reviews the most prominent scholars and geniuses in the history of Arab-Islamic civilization, who have engraved their names in the heritage of various scientific fields. Among these are Jabir ibn Hayyan, the scientist and philosopher who is considered the first founder of the science of chemistry, and Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, who made a great contribution to the path of human civilization through his development of arithmetic and laying the foundations of algebra, and Abu Yusuf Yaqoub al-Kindi, who was a philosopher but excelled in medicine, astronomy, and engineering. And naturals (physics). Likewise, Thabit from Qurra, who rose to fame in the fields of astronomy, mathematics, and medicine, and Abu Bakr al-Razi, professor of medical sciences and the greatest Muslim doctor of all time, and Abu Abdullah Muhammad al-Battani, the greatest Muslim astronomer and mathematician, then Abu al-Qasim al-Zahrawi, the greatest surgeon the world knew until the era of the European Renaissance, and Abu al-Wafa al-Buzjani as one. One of the most prominent scholars in the field of mathematical and astronomical sciences. Likewise, Ibn Yunus Al-Masry, who is considered one of the greatest astronomers in the history of Arab-Islamic civilization, Al-Hasan Ibn Al-Haytham, one of the most outstanding geniuses of natural scientists, mathematics, and astronomy, and Abu Al-Rayhan Al-Biruni, whom historians of science consider to be the greatest scientific mentality humanity has ever known. Likewise, Ibn Sina is the second largest Muslim physician after Al-Razi and the most influential in Western medical sciences, and Omar Khayyam is the great mathematician whose fame as a philosopher and poet prevailed over him, and Abu Marwan Ibn Zuhr is one of the greatest physicians in the entire world, and Al-Sharif Al-Idrisi is the greatest geographer of all time until the era of early European geographical discoveries. The sixteenth century AD, Abu al-Fath Abd al-Rahman al-Khazni is one of the leading scholars in the fields of physics, mechanics, and astronomy, and Abd al-Latif al-Baghdadi, the author of important achievements in the field of medicine and anatomy. Likewise, Badi al-Zaman bin al-Razzaz, nicknamed al-Jazari, a mechanical engineer and the owner of great achievements in the engineering arts and mechanical industries, Shihab al-Din al-Tifashi, one of the geniuses of geology and one of its founders, Abu al-Bitar, the greatest herbalist and botanist in the history of Islam, and Nasir al-Din al-Tusi, one of the greatest astronomers and mathematicians and the founder of the largest observatory. So that humanity knew him before the modern era, and Ibn al-Nafis was the greatest Arab doctor and the owner of the great discoveries in the history of medicine, and Ibn al-Shatir was a member of the Damascus School of Jaws and one of the leading astronomers who presented the world with new perceptions of the universe and space, and Jamal al-Din al-Dumiri, the author of the major encyclopedia “Animal Life,” and Jamshid al-Kashi. The prominent astronomer and mathematician who was the first to introduce zero and fractions into arithmetic.
Likewise, Ahmed bin Majid, the genius expert in the arts of navigation and marine sciences, and Daoud Al-Antaki, the author of the most famous books on treatment with medical drugs.
Finally, Bahaa al-Din al-Amili, the last major mathematician and astronomer in the golden age of the history of Arab-Islamic civilization.
The author concludes his retrospective book on the scientific and medical history of the Arab-Islamic civilization with a “dictionary of scholars” of this civilization, providing brief overviews of a number of other distinguished scholars, arranging their names according to the letters of the dictionary.
Muhammad Al-Muna
Book: Geniuses of Scholars of Arab-Islamic Civilization.
Author: Muhammad Gharib Gouda.
Publisher: Dar Al-Shahed Publication date: 2022
