He will return to Fukuoka in July and is the only swimmer to have competed in the previous edition in Japan in 2001. Magnini’s former rival beats the record of the Brazilian Santos (42 years old)
It’s never too late for Roland Schoeman, who at 43 will become the oldest swimmer to qualify for the World Championships in Fukuoka (since 14 July, in competition ward since 23). The South African, 3 Olympic podiums including gold in the relay in Athens 2004 and 3 world golds, rival of Filippo Magnini in the 100m freestyle, thus becomes the great old man and returns to the Japanese city where he made his debut in 2001, the only one to succeed. It was the swimmer himself, who now lives in Arizona and competes in the 50m freestyle and butterfly, who underlined it as the federation announced the 19-man squad: “My first ever world championships were in Fukuoka in 2001 and I won bronze in the 50 freestyle. Today I was notified that I have been included in this year’s world championships which will also be held in Fukuoka. 22 years later I will compete again in Fukuoka”.
Schoeman was born on July 3, 1980: when the World Championships begin in Japan he will have turned 43 11 days ago, therefore he surpasses the seniority record of the Brazilian Nicholas Santos, born on February 14, 1980, silver in the 50 butterfly at 42 years old. The South American, after his triumph at the Melbourne 2022 World Championships in short course, retired. The South African returned to swimming at a good level and at the Trials in April he won the 50m butterfly in 23″82 as well as 2nd in the 50m freestyle in 22″89, hitting the time limit of the international federation. Now the world pass.
May 25th – 11.04pm
