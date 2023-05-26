It’s never too late for Roland Schoeman, who at 43 will become the oldest swimmer to qualify for the World Championships in Fukuoka (since 14 July, in competition ward since 23). The South African, 3 Olympic podiums including gold in the relay in Athens 2004 and 3 world golds, rival of Filippo Magnini in the 100m freestyle, thus becomes the great old man and returns to the Japanese city where he made his debut in 2001, the only one to succeed. It was the swimmer himself, who now lives in Arizona and competes in the 50m freestyle and butterfly, who underlined it as the federation announced the 19-man squad: “My first ever world championships were in Fukuoka in 2001 and I won bronze in the 50 freestyle. Today I was notified that I have been included in this year’s world championships which will also be held in Fukuoka. 22 years later I will compete again in Fukuoka”.