Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

The number of traditional inns in Austria is decreasing. This should be prevented with an original idea, but there is a catch.

Munich – Every country has a culinary culture that it is known for. For example, France has the croissant, Italy has pizza and pasta. In Austria, people are particularly proud of the traditional tavern culture. The tavern is a meeting place for regulars, where hearty dishes such as roasts or the world-famous Wiener Schnitzel are served. Nowadays, however, such traditional meeting places are becoming less and less important. The newspaper reports that the number of inns in Austria has fallen by more than 30 percent in recent years The standard.

Restaurant premium in Austria is criticized: Are other restaurants discriminated against?

A special bonus is intended to help the taverns remain an important social meeting place in the future: the so-called tavern bonus. This special funding is intended to benefit all inns that offer traditional Austrian cuisine and are open several days a week. However, the proposal is not only met with positive response, reported the Austrian Krone newspaper.

“I think it’s good that something is finally being done for the gastronomy, but something shouldn’t just happen for a special group, but for all companies,” said Dorfwirt operator Thomas Scharner from Lower Austria.

With a premium for taverns, the tavern culture is to be promoted. (Iconic image) © Manfred Segerer/Imago

Other hosts are even more critical of the project: “That sounds a bit strange to me. Should every pizzeria put a roast pork on the menu? That completely misses the actual goal,” said Isabella Edler from Glöckl Bräu Graz to the newspaper. Other innkeepers criticize that they work with regional ingredients, contribute to culinary diversity and yet are not supported.

Top 10: The favorite dishes of the Germans View photo gallery

Critical opinions on the tavern bonus: “Schnitzel bonus very problematic”

The top economic chamber spokesman for tourism and the leisure industry, Robert Seeber, agrees with the critical opinions. He sees the “schnitzel bonus as very problematic. Because it is one-dimensional and discriminates against other companies,” he said. Alternatively, he suggests naming individual dishes to be served in restaurants alongside the dishes’ original orientation. This means that in the future there could also be schnitzel and roasts at Greek restaurants in Lower Austria. Elsewhere, guests help themselves when their favorite pub closes – and buy them without further ado.

A rescue operation for inns was already implemented in Tyrol in 2019 under the name “Bewusst Tirol” by the local Austrian state government. The requirement in this case is a special ambience. The project aims to promote cooperation between regional agriculture and tourism. So far, nothing is known about the further planning of the tavern premium. How The standard reported, the details are still being worked out.