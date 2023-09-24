“Your son called me and I was speechless.” The unmistakable voice of Karl Heinz Schnellinger, 84 years old, Carlo to everyone, “the German” to his teammates, is still cracked by the pain of the passing of Giovanni Lodetti. “I’m very sad because Giovanni and I have always remained in contact. We spoke every ten days and even though he hadn’t answered me lately, I didn’t think he was about to leave us. After a day I still struggle to believe that he’s dead, because in his last phone calls I He seemed like the same Giovanni as always, cheerful and witty.”