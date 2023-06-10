Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Veteran Dutch star Wesley Sneijder spoke about the impact of the arrival of Argentine star “legend” Lionel Messi to the American League and Inter Miami, and said in an interview with L’Equipe newspaper: It is the most important news in the summer Mercato 2023, as it is after 20 years he spent in Europe at the highest professional level. Here he goes to explore the American League Championship and the club created by the veteran English star David Beckham.

From the first moment of announcing the arrival of the world champion crowned with the 2022 World Cup, an extraordinary uproar occurred, which initially had an impact on ticket prices for matches at Miami Stadium, on the club’s social networks and the number of subscribers, which has doubled since the arrival of the star, who won 7 golden balls.

Schneider, the former player at Inter Miami, expressed his opinion regarding the choice of “the flea” to leave for the American League and this club in particular, at a time when other players went to the Saudi League, and he said: These recent weeks have witnessed players leaving from Europe to Saudi Arabia or to The American League, these players gave a lot and are still able to give, but at a less powerful competitive level, and we all know that the American League or the Saudi League are not at the level of the major European leagues.

He added: Messi said he wanted to go to Miami because he loves this city and has a home in it.. So he knows the place very well and is comfortable with it, and he will find a greater opportunity to stay for a longer period with his wife and children, because there will be no Champions League matches, for example.

Schneider concluded by saying that he fully understands Messi’s decision and considers it the right one.

Regarding the impact of Messi’s presence on the American League championship and on youth and children in the United States, where the greatest interest is in basketball, baseball and American football, Schneider said: It has a great influence and will have an important role in increasing the popularity of football in America and its strong competition with the rest of the famous sports there. And even changing the map of the arrangement of this sports games in favor of football.

He added: There is a big difference between what David Beckham, the big name in the world of football, has done in terms of influence and what Messi can make, so there is no room for comparison between them, because there is a big difference, especially with regard to popularity. Yes, they are both big stars, but when we find that the cheapest ticket in A match for Inter Miami cost about $29, then suddenly it became about $400. We must acknowledge the great impact of Messi’s move to play in America.

Schneider continued: There has also been a change in the American League in terms of the mentality of youth and young children of the new generations. Before the advent of Messi, the question posed to the children was: Will you play basketball, baseball, or American football? But after his advent, the situation changed and children preferred to become like Messi, and this is what prompts me to say that the signing of the “flea” has the greatest impact on the American League and football in the United States.