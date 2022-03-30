Over the weekend the 12h of Mugello took place, the second event of the 2022 season of the 24H Series and on the track there was also a great veteran like Bernd Schneider.

The DTM MultiCampione of the golden years was aboard a Mercedes-AMG GT3, yet another adventure of his after starting with karts, then moving on to the minor formulas and arriving in Formula 1 in 1988 with Team Zakspeed alongside Ghinzani.

He also remained there the following season, but after the team retired he could not find a seat for the 1990 season, where he replaced Alex Caffi in the US and Spanish GPs.

Also in the ’90 season he moved on to prototypes and DTMs, to then land in the FIA ​​GT and the 24h of Le Mans. In 2000 he returned to the DTM as an official Mercedes, at the end of 2008 he retired from racing.

At Mugello Schneider was the standard bearer of the Man N-Filter Team Landgraf with his friends Hrachowina and Konrad, a great opportunity that Motorsport.com took advantage of to ask the 1964 Class to tell us about the differences between GT3 and DTM, and about the new course of the championship that has won five times.

Bernd Schneider, Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: 24h Series

A race in the company of your friends, how did it go?

“I’m very happy to be here to race with them, now I do it for fun. Qualifying went well, although maybe we could have done better, since we came to test on Wednesday and Thursday. Here there are so many beautiful people and a very friendly atmosphere, it’s the perfect weekend to have fun. “

What differences did you find between the modern GT3s and the DTMs you have driven in the past?

“I still have to check the times well, I came to Mugello in 2007 and it seems to me that the time trial was 1’44”, while today we lapped at 1’47 “, so only 3” slower. It’s pretty incredible because there’s more technology today, but it’s still a lot of fun and I still get to enjoy it despite being 57. “

The new course of the DTM is with the GT3s, but there is also talk of an electric future; what do you think about it?

“In my opinion, using the GT3s today was the best solution because at the moment it was more appropriate to have customer reference teams from the Manufacturers, as the latter are still evaluating their future in mobility. Personally, I don’t see much of an electric racing future. I don’t think this is the way. In the next few years it is possible that such means will increase, but personally I don’t think this is the future because for a private individual it is very expensive, so it is better to continue running with current solutions “.