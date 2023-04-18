The Portuguese coach on the eve of the Champions League match: “Throwing her in in the first few minutes would change the situation. We need a top match”

Roger Schmidt believes in business. Before the gaze of President Rui Costa, the Benfica coach spoke at a press conference at San Siro before his team’s training ahead of tomorrow night’s match against Inter. The German coach, who compared to the first leg match recovered Otamendi (he was suspended) and Ristic (he wasn’t in top condition) but won’t have Morato (suspended), is confident: “I believe in a comeback – he underlined – because I always believe in my team. In football, everything is possible: we don’t have the same chances as Inter of going through because they won 2-0 at Da Luz and now have the home advantage, but it’s not an impossible feat. let’s play to the fullest…”.

Episodes — The objective for the Eagles is clear: to score immediately. “Scoring a goal in the first half would change the situation a lot for us. When I think back to the missed opportunity at the last second in the first leg, I regret a lot. Now the important thing is to score first. I expect a brilliant performance from the whole team. The good thing is that, even if it wasn’t a high-level test, a week ago we had the chance to win. At Da Luz it was a match decided by episodes, including a possible penalty not awarded to us, and we have delivered even better performances in the past. Just look at our season to realize: if we won so many games against strong opponents, it will mean something… Our 2022-23 stats will mean something, right? And It’s impossible not to have faith in ourselves after this season.” See also James Rodriguez: See the assist with which he powered Olympiacos to victory

Highlight — However, Schmidt also admitted that Benfica’s moment is not easy: “We are going through a delicate period because we have lost three matches in a row, while in the rest of the season we had lost only one. However, we must not forget that it is almost May and we are first in the league as well as in the Champions League. What the players have done so far has been fantastic. Now, after three consecutive knockouts, everything seems to have changed, but we must look ahead, think positively and not forget all the good things we have done in the past. In the Champions League this group has already shown that they score a lot, even against important opponents. In the first leg we created many chances but we didn’t exploit them. We’ll need a tactical and balanced game: we have to pay attention to the defense because they, having the advantage 2-0, if they score another goal they would put us in a difficult position.Let’s see how the match goes: last week we missed a good opportunity, but now we look ahead and we are confident even if we know it will be tough. We need a top performance as a team: if we don’t do it, we’ll be out of the Champions League.” See also Inter-Liverpool fever: TV from all over the world and in the stands there will also be ... Spiderman!

Training — Schmidt didn’t give many indications regarding the anti-Inter formation, but compared to the first leg, thanks to the two goals to recover, he will be forced to field an even more offensive team. In front of Vlachodimos, the back four will be made up of Gilberto, Antonio Silva, Otamendi and Grimaldo; the two midfielders should be Chiquinho and Florentino (favorite over Aursnes) while the three behind striker Gonçalo Ramos will be David Neres, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario. If instead Neres does not start from the beginning, Joao Mario will move to the right with Aursnes on the left and Rafa Silva in the middle.

