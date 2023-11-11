Phillip Cocu offered his resignation to Vitesse immediately after the 3-1 defeat against Heerenveen. The coach no longer sees any prospects in Arnhem. The club is desolately at the bottom of the Premier League. “This is a dark evening for the trainer, the group and the club,” technical director Benjamin Schmedes said in a press conference afterwards.
Lex Lammers
Latest update:
00:33
