Nico Schlotterbeck’s performance at Freiburg has made him, at 22, one of the Bundesliga’s central defenders of the season. The German is not only the second player who contributes the most value to his team. Also, according to Olocip, he is the one who makes the most interceptions in the Bundesliga, with outstanding performances in defensive actions with the ball, non-aerial offensive duels and recoveries, which They place him as the tenth best footballer in the German league, according to artificial intelligence. Some data that make him present and future, an ideal mix of ingredients for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to have been interested in him. Although, finally, it has been the negriamarillos who have convinced him.

The young central defender would have reached an agreement to play at Signal Iduna Park, in exchange for 25 million euros, according to bild. Although Schlotterbeck, who has a contract with Freiburg until June 2023, did not rule out staying at the club last month and stated that he wanted to focus on work: “I have realized that the transfer speculation is affecting me. It took me a little time in the second half of the season to get back into the swing of things. For now, I’m locking everything down.”

A concentration on work that has paid off. This course he has played 32 games between the Bundesliga and the Cup (2,848 minutes) and has scored four goals. In addition, his performance led him last month to debut with Germany in the friendly match they won against Israel, already accumulating two games with the Mannschaft.

Opportunity-driven growth

Schlotterbeck’s improvement has been rising and fast in the past two seasons. He went up to the Freiburg first team in 2019/20 and in the following year he went on loan to Union Berlin. Although in both he played a similar number of games (14 and 17, respectively), each course was doubling its market value: first four million, eight in its loan stage, until the 22 in which Olocip rates it in this 21/22.