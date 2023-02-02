By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Petrobras said on Thursday that Claudio Schlosser, a chemical engineer with more than 35 years of experience at the company, was appointed to the company’s Commercialization and Logistics Board, according to a material fact released by the oil company.

Under the current rule, the Commercialization director, together with the chief executive and the financial director are responsible for decisions on adjustments in the prices of fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

Schlosser’s nomination was one of five made to boards by the new president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, according to a material fact disclosed by the company, which has not yet brought the nominee to the financial board.

Prates, approved last week as CEO by the company’s Board of Directors, has been defending the end of the application of the import parity for the formation of the oil company’s prices, but says that the company will still follow international indicators.

Among the roles already held by Schlosser are general manager of the Revap and Rlam refineries, as well as vice president of Petrobras America. He was also executive manager of Refining, Petrochemicals and Fertilizers at Petrobras, commanding 13 refineries and petrochemical complexes, among other units.

According to a statement from Petrobras, Prates also appointed mechanical engineer Joelson Falcão, who joined Petrobras in 1987, to the Directorate of Exploration and Production (E&P).

Falcão was Operations manager for several platforms and executive manager for deep and ultra-deep waters. More recently, he served in the Executive Management of Safety, Environment and Health at Petrobras.

Mechanical engineer Carlos Travassos, who has also been with the company for over 30 years, was appointed to be the company’s Production Development director.

Travassos has worked in the Exploration and Production and Production Development directorates, operating in Brazil and abroad. He currently occupies the position of executive manager of Surface Systems, Refining, Gas and Energy, responsible for the implementation of major capital investment works.

Chemical engineer William França, who started his career at the company in 1988, was appointed to the Refining and Natural Gas Board. France’s professional experience includes roles as asset manager at the Guillermo Bell Refinery/Bolivia and general manager of the refineries.

Carlos Augusto Barreto, who worked for North American banks, was appointed to the Digital Transformation and Innovation Board.

Barreto was manager of large-scale IT Projects in companies such as IBM, Dun & Bradstreet, with implementations in several countries.

According to Petrobras, the nominations will be submitted to internal corporate governance procedures, including the compliance and integrity analyzes necessary for the company’s succession process. Subsequently, there may be a decision by the oil company’s Board of Directors.

