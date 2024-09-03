You’re just singing along to a song in the car on the way to your holiday when suddenly there’s a whooshing noise: disappointment, a station search, a frequency change. Then it’s back again, the music, the traffic jam report or the weather forecast. The ultra-short wave, or VHF for short, has been the established technology for radio for decades, and it still accompanies millions of people throughout their day, at the breakfast table, in the office or on the street.