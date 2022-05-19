DThe Greens in Schleswig-Holstein have ended the exploratory talks with the CDU and FDP about a possible renewal of the Jamaica coalition. There is “no common basis” for a three-party coalition in which one of the partners is not needed, said co-lead candidate and Deputy Prime Minister Monika Heinold on Thursday evening. The Greens are now relying on a two-party alliance with the CDU.

Co-lead candidate Aminata Touré announced that the CDU and Prime Minister Daniel Günther now had to clarify for themselves the direction in which they wanted to continue to form a government. “Now it’s up to Daniel Günther to decide in which alliance he wants to form a government.” The Greens had “decided”. They see “a basis” for a two-party coalition with the CDU.

The leaders of the CDU, Greens and FDP met on Thursday afternoon in Kiel for a first joint three-way exploratory meeting on a possible renewal of a Jamaica alliance. The three parties have been governing together in the northernmost state for five years. A new state parliament was elected there a week and a half ago. The CDU clearly won the election.

Since then, Günther has been pushing for a continuation of the three-party alliance, although according to the preliminary result, a two-party coalition with the Greens or the FDP would be enough for a comfortable majority for the CDU. The Greens and FDP had always expressed skepticism about this and made it clear that they would prefer a two-party coalition with the CDU. However, they initially agreed to continue to discuss the possibility of a new Jamaica alliance with the CDU.





